Woman asks for divorce because husband invents words: “has always been a fool” | Unusual World

A Reddit user made an outburst on the social network. In a text published today (20), the woman says that she is thinking about divorce her husband because she can no longer stand the mania he has to invent his own words.

She reports that he is always a bit “goofy”, but that the situation has worsened in the last 18 months. “He was always a little goofy, giving things his own names and making impressions. About 18 months ago it started to increase a lot. Now it’s a constant presence in our lives and I’m finding it difficult to live with,” he wrote.

The woman explains that her husband has a repertoire of around 40 words to use in everyday situations. To him “skuppers” means “yes”, and “bing” is the same thing as saying “no”.

Once, when wishing her husband good night, she received a “bagayaya” in reply. “We went to bed the other night and I said ‘good night’ and he said ‘bagayaya’ in the high-pitched voice he always does. I snapped and asked him why he couldn’t just talk to me normally and he just laughed and got real close to my face and did it again,” he said.

Their biggest concern is with their children’s development. Fathers are used to using their own vocabulary to talk to children and this can directly affect the evolution of their children’s speech.

As answers to the questions she received from other users, the woman said that even though it is funny at times, she needs an adult’s help and that he stop doing it when necessary.