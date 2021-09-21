Woman in Ceará gets a favorable decision in court to perform in vitro fertilization by SUS – Her Right

Becoming a mother to Paula da Costa, 29, is more than a simple gesture, it is the realization of a dream that, until then, seemed far from coming true. This is because the woman faces tubal infertility problems and, in this case, the measure to achieve pregnancy would be through in vitro fertilization (FIV), which has high costs for the private health network, ranging from around R$ 18 thousand to R$ 23 thousand.

Although the procedure is not performed by the Unified Health System (SUS) of the State, Paula won in court the right to treatment by the State.

She filed a lawsuit after seeking the Public Defender of Ceará (DPCE) and contacting the Health Defense Nucleus (Nudesa), providing the necessary documents for the lawsuit.

“It was difficult to get the right to undergo the treatment. […] The difficulty increased due to the procedure not being performed in the SUS of Ceará, [mas] as I wish to have a family, my husband and I are willing to face it. I have faith in God that everything will work out”

Search for assisted reproduction

According to the supervisor of the Health Defense Center, Yamara Lavour, from 2019 to 2021, the DPCE dealt with two requests for legal action to fund in vitro fertilization by the public health network.

“We provide this full and free assistance to the vulnerable population to promote this right to health, which includes the right to treatment in case of male or female infertility”, he details.

However, the search for the procedure is not something common among the population at the institution. Lavour believes that this may occur by lack of knowledge of people about their rights before the judiciary or even by the lack of disclosure on the subject in these cases.

To request the legalization of in vitro fertilization by SUS with DPCE, it is necessary that patients prove to be in a financially vulnerable situation and have a medical report confirming the diagnosis of infertility. In addition, the type of treatment specified in the document must fall under an urgent case for IVF.

Legal basis

According to the supervisor, the constitutional right to health and family planning underlies the request for funding by the SUS in the treatment of assisted reproduction. She also mentions the Law No. 9263/1996, “which deals with family planning and guarantees the exercise of this right through the availability of accepted methods and techniques of conception and contraception”.

In general, in the judicial sphere, IVF decisions in relation to the SUS are favorable, according to Lavour. In cases related to health plans, although uncommon, “the judiciary is somewhat divided, sometimes it has favorable decisions, sometimes unfavorable ones, so there is no consensus on the issue.”

Understand in vitro fertilization

According to the physician Daniel Diógenes, specialist in Reproductive Medicine by University of Sao Paulo (USP), the in vitro fertilization process consists of removing eggs from the ovary, taking them to the laboratory, joining the sperm to the egg outside the body, using a very fine needle, and then transferring the embryo to the uterus.

“It’s an alternative for several infertility problems, problems in which we can’t get a conception from a natural point of view. […] So, most of the time, in vitro fertilization reproductive medicine treatment is the only way out”

IVF is recommended, for example, when there is a very low amount of sperm or when they have many defects, leading to difficulty in fertilizing the egg inside the body, or when a woman has obstruction of both tubes or even for women who have other serious diseases, such as endometriosis, which changes the entire pelvic cavity, anatomy and prevents fertilization within the body.

High cost

In addition, the high costs of the procedure are due to several factors. “The maintenance of a laboratory requires a series of points of balance and quality control, and this requires very well-qualified professionals, it requires very well-organized consumption materials and all of this is expensive”, says Diógenes.

Beyond the high prices on medications necessary for the treatment, in recent times there has been an increase in the exchange rate issue with the increase in the dollar rates. “Usually they are materials that come from abroad, so the cost is not really cheap.”

“Today an in vitro fertilization will cost around R$ 18,000 to R$ 23,000, depending on what is needed in terms of medication, investigations, depending on the patient, because this will fluctuate due to the medication that will be used”, concludes the doctor.