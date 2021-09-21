Woman is found wounded and memoryless on an island in Croatia

A woman in her 60s was found on a remote part of an island in Croatia with no memory of who she is or how she got there.

According to a local police statement sent to CNN on Monday (20), she received medical assistance after she was found on Sept. 12 on the island of Krk in the north of the country.

The police, who also released a photo of the woman, said she is of medium height and about 1.65m tall, with shoulder-length blond hair and blue eyes.

“She speaks English but doesn’t remember her identity,” police said. “She is currently admitted to a hospital and in stable condition.”

Several people responded to a police appeal, but the woman’s identity remains a mystery.

The woman was seen on the beach by a man in a boat, who raised the alarm and called authorities, local media 24 Sata reported.

Fourteen members of the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service (HGSS) managed to reach her after driving and walking about a kilometer to where she was, officials told the agency.

“On the coast, we found a woman with minor injuries, she also had some scratches and was extremely dehydrated. She could barely take a few sips of water,” said the portal, with information from HGSS.

“We put her on a stretcher because she couldn’t walk and we transported her to the hospital,” said the mountain rescue service. “The woman didn’t know where she came from or how she ended up on the island,” he added.

The service also stated that the woman had no documents or cell phone with her, and that there were no cars nearby.

The vehicle quoted local residents as saying that the area where the woman was found is very rocky and virtually inaccessible by sea or on foot.

Krk is the largest of Croatia’s Adriatic islands and a popular spot for visitors to the country.

