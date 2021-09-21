Woman who bragged about refusing vaccine dies of covid and leaves 4 children

An American woman who bragged on social media about being a woman “without a mask, without a gag, and not vaccinated”, in a denial about covid-19, died of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Kristen Lowery, of Escalon, Calif., died at age 40 after contracting the virus. She leaves behind four children: Tayden, McKenna, Ella and Ryenn.

Lowery’s family had to take action online to raise thousands of dollars in funeral expenses. Janet Vallotton, who organized the kitty on GoFundMe, said Kristen died “suddenly and unexpectedly”.

Some family members posted on social media that the mother had died of covid, even though her sister, Cassie, had begged for prayers on Facebook shortly before her death.

“My sister Kristen is in the hospital fighting for her life against covid and pneumonia,” her sister wrote.

“Kristen still has a long life. We need you. Her kids love and miss you. I don’t care what your opinion about vaccinated or not. It’s not about politics,” Cassie said.

Kristen posted a photo on the networks saying: ‘No mask. No gag. Not vaccinated. Without fear. Together we will win’ Image: Reproduction/Social Networks

Kristen’s aunt, Roxann Bittner Kalski, later confirmed that her “beautiful niece” had lost the battle against the virus, confirming US press reports.

Kristen’s Facebook profile included a series of posts with anti-vaccine messages.

One of the posts included the words: “No mask. No gag. Not vaccinated. No fear. Together we will win”

Another shows a photo of Kristen beside a sign that reads, “Give a voice to those offended by the vaccine.”

WHO recommends complete vaccination – with one or two doses, according to the manufacturer of the immunizing agent – to considerably reduce the risk of death from covid-19. One of the pioneer countries and with the largest number of vaccines in the world, the United States has 55% of its population fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.