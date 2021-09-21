Women’s team makes new tests and wins again Argentina in friendly – 20/09/2021

Brazil again beat Argentina this Monday (20), in a friendly at the Almeidão stadium, in João Pessoa (PB), by 4-1. Coach Pia Sundhage made changes in relation to the team that had already beaten the Argentine by 3-1 last Friday (17), new players debuted and the selection showed superiority throughout the match.

Kerolin, taking advantage of a corner kick, and Marta, in a perfect free kick, scored the Brazilian goals in the first half. In the second stage, Debinha and newcomer Yasmim increased the score. Argentinian Larroquette cashed in after Lauren missed.

With this victory over Argentina, Brazil has two victories in two games in Pia’s new cycle after the Tokyo Olympic Games. The match also ended the participation of the selection on the FIFA date of September.

The best: Marta

Marta celebrates a free-kick in the first half Image: Josemar Gonçalves/AGIF

Playing more centralized and closer to the goal compared to the role he played in the Olympics, the Brazil shirt 10 led the team’s attacks with passes and dribbles. She suffered and beat the foul that resulted in the second goal, putting it with category in the angle, with no chance of defense. He also kicked a ball off the crossbar and provided assistance for Yasmim’s goal.

The worst: Oliveros

Argentina’s goalkeeper faltered on Brazil’s first goal. After Tamires’ corner kick, Oliveros left without finding anything and let the ball find Kerolin free on the second post. The Brazilian striker just pushed into the net and came out for the hug.

Sink makes new changes

Seeking a renewal in the national team, Pia Sundhage made more changes in the starting lineup that beat Argentina on Friday. Bruninha left the team, Antônia was moved to the right flank and Daiane entered the defense. Up ahead, Ludmila gave way to Kerolin, who scored the first goal. In the second half, Lauren, Yasmim and Thais made their debuts.

Brazil dominates the stocks

The first half was an almost absolute control of Brazil. With practically no scare for the goalkeeper Letícia, the selection constantly threatened the goal of the Argentines, with good offensive combinations and Marta in the center of most of the plays. The 2-0 that Brazil took to the break was a good reflection of the yellow-green dominance of the match.

Yasmim debut with goal and assist

Full-back Yasmim made his international debut with a goal and assist Image: Josemar Gonçalves/AGIF

Right away in the second half, Brazil scored the third goal, with the assistance of the newcomer Yasmim, who crossed the head of Debinha. Shortly after, another rookie, defender Lauren, made a mistake and delivered a goal to Argentina: she dominated badly and was disarmed by Larroquette, who went right in front of the goal and hit to reduce the score. But Yasmim shone the next minute, receiving a sugary pass from Marta and submitting a cross to make it 4-1.

Argentinian parish increases

Brazil and Argentina have faced each other for the fourth time since Pia took over as coach, with four victories for the national team. In addition to today’s and last Friday’s triumphs, Brazil also took the best of Pia’s debut in 2019, 5 to 0, and in the She Believes tournament, in February this year, 4 to 1.

DATASHEET

Brazil 4 x 1 Argentina

Local: Almeidão Stadium, in João Pessoa (PB)

Date: 09/20/2021 (Monday)

Schedule: 4 pm (from Brasilia)

Goals: Kerolin, at 19, and Marta, at 37 minutes of the first half; Debinha, at 3, Larroquette, at 7, and Yasmim, at 8 minutes into the second half

Yellow card: Larroquette (Argentina)

Brazil: Leticia; Antônia, Daiane (Lauren), Erika and Tamires (Yasmim); Duda, Angelina (Thaís), Debinha (Ary Borges) and Kerolin (Ludmila); Marta and Nycole (Geyse). Technique: Sundhage sink

Argentina: Oliveros; Barroso, Cometti, Cruz and Stábile; Nuñez (Mayorga), Falfán, Larroquette and Vallejos (Troncoso); Oviedo (Szymanowski) and Bon Segundo (Rodríguez). Technician: German Portanova