Women’s team thrashes Argentina in the second friendly played in Paraíba | Brazilian Team

In the second friendly of the Brazilian women’s team against Argentina in Paraíba, another victory for the team led by Pia Sundhage. In João Pessoa, Brazil thrashed its rival by 4-1, highlighting a free-kick from Marta’s 10 shirt. Also marked Kerolin, Debinha and Yasmim. Mariana Larroquette scored the goal for Argentina.

– From the first moment we arrived here, we felt this human warmth, even though we couldn’t be so close to the public because of Covid-19 protocols. We can only thank you – commented Queen Marta, who also spoke about the photo published on the social networks of King Pelé watching the women’s team match.

– It is a source of joy to know that he is slowly recovering, we are rooting for full recovery. It’s an honor to know he’s following the women’s team.

Brazil already had won Argentina 3-1, Friday, in Campina Grande. The two games marked the beginning of the new cycle of preparation for the women’s team, aiming at the Copa America 2022, which will qualify for the 2023 World Cup. The next FIFA friendlies date will be in October, but the CBF has not yet announced the opponents.

Brazil put the cards on the lawn, the ball on the ground and decided to be imposing against Argentina from the start. The result of this, in the first stage, was a series of good plays created and two goals scored. The first came out in the 19th minute, when Kerolin took advantage of the wrong exit by goalkeeper Oliveros in a corner from the right and showed opportunism by calmly slamming the ball into the goal.

The second goal was a real painting of the greatest player in women’s football. In the 36th minute, Marta took a masterful free kick and placed the ball in the angle of Oliveros, who only saw one more goal scored by shirt 10 in his career. On the Argentine side, the team managed to do little, with only two submissions on goal until the break.

In the second half, Brazil widened the score after just two minutes: left-back Yasmin, who replaced Tamires on the way back from half-time, crossed to Debinha’s move up between the defenders and headed the team’s third, confirming her top-scorer vocation in the Pia Sundhage era. Debinha is Brazil’s top scorer in the Swedish coach’s two-year work, now with 16 goals in 24 matches.