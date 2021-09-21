World Bank head says pressure to change reporting data ‘speaks for itself’ – 20/09/2021 – Market

World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday (20) that an investigation by a law firm detailing pressure from senior World Bank officials in 2017 and 2019 to boost the ranking of certain countries in the annual report The bank’s Doing Business “speaks for itself”.

Speaking to CNBC, Malpass told CNBC that, after discontinuing the report that ranks countries’ business climates, “we are making a point of finding the best possible way for countries to work to improve their business climates, so we will be looking at new approaches to do so. that”.

On Thursday, the bank announced that it would cancel the “Doing Business” series on business climate in countries, citing internal audits and an independent investigation, which found that the institution’s top leaders — including Kristalina Georgieva, who now heads the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — pressured the team to change data to favor China during Georgieva’s time as executive chairman of the agency.

Georgieva vehemently denied the findings of the investigations.

External review finds more problems

Weeks before the World Bank discontinued Doing Business, the agency’s showcase, a group of outside consultants recommended a review of the document’s rankings to limit countries’ efforts to “manipulate their scores.”

An 84-page analysis — written by academics and economists and including a former Colombian finance minister — was posted on the bank’s website on Monday, about three weeks after it was submitted to World Bank chief economist Carmen Reinhart.

The review published on Monday was written by a group convened by the World Bank in December 2020, after a series of internal audits revealed irregularities in reporting data on China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan.

The document calls for a series of corrective actions and reforms to address the “methodological integrity” of the Doing Business report, citing what it called “a pattern of government efforts to interfere” in scoring reports in previous years.

Experts criticized the Doing Business series for lack of transparency regarding the data and questionnaires used to calculate the rankings. They called for a separation of the Doing Business team from those in other World Bank operations and the creation of a permanent external review board.

The authors also called for the bank to stop selling advisory services to governments with the aim of improving a country’s score, noting that this constituted an apparent conflict of interest.

In December 2020, the review said, an internal audit reported that the bank’s management had pressured nine of 15 employees to manipulate data in the 2018 and 2020 editions of the Doing Business index, pushing Saudi Arabia to the “most reformed” point globally and boosting the rankings of the UAE and China, while Azerbaijan dropped from the top 10 in the ranking, external consultants reported.