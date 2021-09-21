Xavier may return to Corinthians starting lineup after three months and looks for an unprecedented chance with Sylvinho | corinthians

The spotlight in Saturday’s Derby will be on the Corinthians side for the quartet formed by Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Willian and Róger Guedes . However, behind them, it’s possible that there’s a much less popular name, trying to grab a chance for gold in the team. After three months, the steering wheel Xavier can go back to being the Timon holder.

The last time the 21-year-old started a match was on June 27, against Fluminense. It was his only one under Sylvinho’s command.

After that, Xavier played seven more games, but always coming off the bench.

The opportunity now arises in the absence of Gabriel, who, in addition to taking the third yellow card in the draw with América-MG, was sent off after the final whistle. Thus, he will have to fulfill two suspension games, which makes room for an unprecedented sequence for Xavier with Sylvinho.

His main competitor is the Colombian Cantillo, who had been in charge until the beginning of August, when he got injured. After that, he was on the bench for six games, but he didn’t make it.

In the dispute, the fact that he has more physical strength than the competitor plays in Xavier’s favor. With the arrival of Giuliano and Renato Augusto, Corinthians’ priority became to have a first defensive midfielder with more markers instead of an organizer.

– Xavier is an athlete of function, position, occupation, first midfielder […] They are different characteristics. Cantillo has a very good technical quality, he is protected there as the first midfielder, with good game distribution. Xavier, on the other hand, has more imposition, more correct game support – commented Sylvinho, in an interview at the end of June.

In these four months with the coach, Xavier was used as first and second defensive midfielder, in addition to having trained as a defender.

The new chance as a starter may come precisely in the week when the youngster completes a year since his debut as a professional. Launched by Dyego Coelho, it was also used by Vagner Mancini, but never managed to establish itself as a starter.

In this period, the player played 35 games, five less than the other midfielder Roni, who was promoted at the same time as him and is currently injured.

Xavier still has the same contract as when he arrived at Corinthians, in 2019, even with the same salary. The bond lasts until January 2023.