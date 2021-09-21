Xuxa publishes photo at age 18 taken by Pel in the US: ‘Believe me, it’s me’ – Famous

Xuxa Meneghel (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Monday (09/20), presenter Xuxa Meneghel shared several photos with her fans at Instagram. The famous posted a photo of her taken by Pel in the 80s, when the young presenter and the newly retired King of Football were dating.

“Believe me, this is me, in East Hampton, USA, Pel’s house. He took the picture”, he began writing on the social network. “I put on a jacket upside down, a fake belly, glasses that came with a nose, a hat he got, and I walked around the character’s house. Stone crazy, I was 18,” wrote Xuxa.

In the comments, the Internet users on duty did not hesitate to comment on the nostalgic photo of the blonde. “Xuxa is always beautiful,” said an f. “Very brand new in this photo,” commented a netizen.

In another photo, the Queen of the Little People appears at the age of 11 in Coroa Grande, Rio de Janeiro, with her sister, Mara, and her dog, Kiko. “Look at the detail of the infiltration in the house,” wrote Xuxa. In another image, the famous one also showed a click from when she won the Carnival Queen contest in Coroa Grande. In the caption, she said she went to take pictures at a friend’s house, “because she was the prettiest.” “The fantasy, my mother made,” pointed out the blonde.

Xuxa talks about “a pact” with the devil

Last Friday (09/17), Xuxa gave an interview to the youtube channel called Be yours. The Queen opened her heart, revealing details about her career and personal life.

In the chat, the presenter commented on the rumors, which arose mainly at the beginning of her career, that she had made a deal with the devil. “I’ve heard some people say that I had a deal with the devil. My God God! Someone who has a deal with the guy down there couldn’t have even a third of the things I have, because that gives the guy a lot of strength,” he said the presenter. “I really have a friendly, loving relationship with the guy upstairs. And he has me too. If not, I wouldn’t have what I have.”