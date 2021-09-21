Xuxa shows a photo at age 18 taken by Pelé in the US: ‘It’s me’

Nostalgic, Xuxa Meneghel shared with fans on Instagram a photo of her taken by Pelé in the 80s, when they were dating. “Believe me, this is me, in East Hampton, USA, Pele’s house. He took the picture.”

“I put on a coat backwards, a fake belly, glasses that came with a nose, a hat he got, and I walked around the character’s house. Crazy stone, I was 18,” wrote the presenter.

In another click, the presenter appears at age 11 in Coroa Grande, Rio de Janeiro, with her sister, Mara, and her dog, Kiko. “Look at the detail of the infiltration in the house”, wrote Xuxa.

The presenter, now 58 years old, also shared a click of when she won the Carnival Queen contest in Coroa Grande. In the caption, she said she went to take pictures at a friend’s house, “because she was the prettiest.” “The costume, my mother made it.”

Recently, Xuxa spoke about one of the most famous conspiracy theories in Brazil, that she would have made a “pact” with the devil. In an interview with the YouTube channel “Seja Eu”, the presenter said that she would not have achieved everything she did if it were true.

“I’ve heard some people saying, at the beginning: ‘she has a deal with the devil.’ , he said.