Young man sentenced to more than 1,200 years in prison after killing colleague

A 20-year-old was sentenced to 1,282 years in prison after killing a schoolmate in 2019. During the episode, Devon Erickson injured others. The sentence was handed down last Friday (9/17) without the possibility of parole.

The crime took place at the School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado (USA). Erickson was helped by Alec McKinney, who had already confessed to being involved in the murder.

The fatal victim was Kendrick Ray Castillo. According to witnesses, he would graduate from high school in three days. “He [Erickson] shot Kendrick, giving us all enough time to get under our desks, to get to safety and run around the room to escape,” said Nui Giasolli, a former student at the time.

Kendrick became a hero at the time and received honors from his peers. At the sentencing hearing on Friday, Judge Theresa Salde heard emotional testimonies from the victim’s family.

As an investigation, Erickson and McKinney armed themselves with three revolvers and a .22 rifle, which was stolen from a gun safe of Erickson’s parents. Before starting the attack on the school, they both used cocaine.

At a previous hearing, McKinney was sentenced to life in prison.