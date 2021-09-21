Young man who promoted school massacre is judged

Devon Erickson, 20, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He and Alec McKinney both admitted murder charges during the 2019 massacre at the Highlands Ranch School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in Colorado.

According to a report in The Mirror, student Kendrick Ray Castillo was killed after the two students opened fire at the school. Witnesses said the young man, who would graduate in three days, attacked the shooters to protect his fellow students.

“He shot Kendrick, giving us all enough time to get under our desks and get to safety to escape,” said Nui Giasolli.

Kendrick was described by his teammates as a hero who “sacrificed himself” by attacking the sniper to save other teammates during the firefight. Friends and family remember your playful and selfless side.

Devon Erickson was tried after promoting school massacre

On Friday, Judge Theresa Slade heard statements from the victims’ families and Kendrick’s parents.

The young man’s mother, a fatal victim of the shooting, described her grief as “unbearable” and said the loss of her son was “devastating for the family”. She asked for justice and for the maximum sentence to be applied.

Also check:

According to court documents, the two young men armed themselves with three revolvers and a .22-caliber rifle stolen from a gun safe belonging to Erickson’s parents. The teenagers used cocaine before breaking into the school, as revealed in a statement.

According to McKinney, the other young man involved in the shooting, the crime was motivated by recurrent intimidation and bullying by other students. Like Erickson, McKinney was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.