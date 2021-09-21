YouTubers helped police find Gabby Petito’s body – Monet

+



YouTubers Jenn and Kyle Bethune (Photo: YouTube reproduction)

The famous ‘Virtual Detectives’ of social networks were of great importance in the police work to find the whereabouts of influencer Gabby Petito. The watchful eyes of netizens eventually led authorities to find the body in Wyoming, which most likely is that of the missing YouTuber.

Petito’s alleged corpse was found on Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest – after two YouTubers analyzed a personal video they took of the same location, and noticed a van in the footage that matched the description of the one Gabby and fiance Brian Laundrie were traveling in and alerted the authorities.

“Most agencies don’t have that many detectives to ask for witnesses, to ask for any kind of evidence,” retired NYPD detective Michael Alcazar told the Washington Post. “Now we have so many eyes out there, millions of civil investigators, because now they are lurking. It’s like an Amber Alert, but more effective”, he concluded.

Internet users pointed out shoes near the van that would have been used by Gabby (Photo: youtube reproduction)

While some of the tips may be dismissed as useless, others may have provided important information for investigators – and may even provide clues as detectives – the police – try to piece the case together. This Sunday, Jenn and Kyle Bethune posted on their YouTube channel images of what could be the van in which Petito was traveling.

“We found a white van with a Florida license plate,” said Jenn Bethune. “A small white van. We were going to stop and say hi because we’re from Florida too, but the van was completely dark. There was no one there, so we decided to continue on our way”, revealed the couple. YouTubers said they saw the van parked next to it around 18:00 or 18:30. “On August 27th and after, we traveled back to the road and I saw him again. It’s kind of weird for a Saturday night,” said Kyle Bethune.

Social media users noted that the video revealed rust near the fuel tank cap consistent with Petito and Laundrie’s van, based on other photos of her, and also appeared to show an abandoned sandal shoe on the ground near the vehicle, similar to one that Petito wore when she was photographed wearing it while traveling.

A wide-brimmed hat on the van’s dashboard in the video also looked similar to a hat Petito wore in his final Instagram post on August 25th. The post did not include location data with it, nor did the other photos. Petito’s family members thanked the couple for presenting the footage: “We believe this is the van for several reasons,” the relatives wrote on Sunday on the “Find Gabby” Facebook page. “Thank you so much, that’s exactly why we’re asking people to review old photos and videos,” they added.

Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie (Photo: instagram reproduction)

On TikTok, user Miranda Baker posted a series of videos that she and her boyfriend gave a ride to a man she believes is Petito’s fiance Brian Laundrie in Grand Teton on August 29th. Baker said the man told the couple he “needed to go to Jackson” where she and her boyfriend were headed. But about 20 minutes later, she mentioned “Jackson Hole,” and he supposedly asked to leave. “Once I said Jackson Hole, he got agitated,” she said in one of the videos. “He looked like he needed to leave, he I was kind of impatient. And that’s when things got weird.”

She said they let the man out near Jackson Dam and that he crossed the street and entered a crowded parking lot nearby, presumably to try to continue hitchhiking. Laundrie ended up arriving at her parents’ home in North Port, Florida, in Petito’s van – without her – September 1st. Laundrie, currently wanted by the police, disappeared last week. Police in North Port confirmed they spoke with Baker, but did not say whether they believed the hitchhiker was Laundrie.