2nd dose: Ribeirão is scheduled for AstraZeneca and Pfizer

The Health Secretariat of Ribeirão Preto opens, from 9:30 am this Tuesday (21), the schedule for the application of the second dose of the vaccine against covid -19 in people who received the first dose of the vaccine from Pfizer on the 30th June and AstraZeneca on the 2nd and 3rd of July.

The appointment must be made on the website of the Municipality of Ribeirão Preto (Click here) or by telephones (16) 3977-9441 and (16) 3977-9442. For these groups, 13,800 places will be made available and vaccination will take place on Wednesday (22), from 8 am, at 38 vaccination posts in health units in Ribeirão Preto.

On the day and time scheduled to receive the vaccine, you will need to have an official document with a photo, CPF, updated proof of address in Ribeirão Preto, the completed Vacivida form, vaccination card for the first dose and the scheduling protocol number. .

bedridden people



Bedridden people in this age group may receive the vaccine at their own home, through the SAD (Home Care Service). Just get in touch with the nearest health unit or at the SAD itself, by calling (16) 3977-7111.