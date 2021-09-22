3 shares to go short and have chances to earn more than 3% today

The pressure on the Ibovespa now comes from China, with the imminent collapse of real estate giant Evergrande. The fall of 2.33%, yesterday (20), caused the index to retreat to its lowest level since November last year.

The outlook remains cloudy for the trading session that starts at 10 am, and also for the rest of the week. On the one hand, the market continues to monitor the unfolding of the Chinese company’s crisis. On the other hand, it awaits the Copom and Federal Reserve meetings.

But, for those who have a good ability to build positions and explore earning opportunities, it is also possible to win by betting on the market’s fall. If this is your case, it is worth checking the three actions indicated by BTG Pactual (BPAC11) to trade short today.

The highlight is the American stores (LAME4). If the stock falls 4.18% over yesterday’s close, it will be possible to gauge a return of up to 3.08%. To achieve the maximum expected gains, the Highways (ECOR3) needs to retreat 3.33%, and the petz (PETZ3), 3.88%.

As always, remember that investments involve risk and therefore there is no guarantee of a return. Therefore, respect stops – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to reset the position.

Also note the investment methodology indicated by analysts.

Company Code Entry (BRL) 1st Target (BRL) potential gain 2nd target (BRL) potential gain Stop (BRL) American stores LAME4 5.2 5.11 1.73% 5.04 3.08% 5.28 Highways ECOR3 9.23 9.07 1.73% 9.01 2.38% 9.38 petz PETZ3 25.23 24.77 1.83% 24.51 2.85% 25.68

BTG Methodology: An asset with a suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as an asset with a suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the operation must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at this point (stop suggested), without the transaction being open, does not invalidate it.

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.