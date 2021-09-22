343 Industries Unveils New Halo Infinite Images

Check out the new Halo Infinite screenshots!

Through its official website, developer 343 Industries released new images of the Infinite Halo, new Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S exclusive game that will be released in November.

In the new images released by 343 Industries, we can see what awaits us in the new Halo Infinite. The images show vehicles, weapons, game modes and some story mode locations of the game, which is top secret. Remember that a new beta dedicated to the mode multiplayer of the game will take place over the weekend. Check out:

