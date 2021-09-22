5.8 magnitude earthquake hits the Melbourne region of Australia

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Australia on the morning of Wednesday (22), local time, Tuesday night (21), in Brazil. The tremor was felt in Melbourne, in the state of Victoria.

The epicenter was 38 km south of Mount Buller, 10 km deep, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

At first, the quake was recorded as a magnitude 6 earthquake, but later it was downgraded to 5.9.

The tremor was so strong that it was felt in Adelaide, South Australia, 800 km away, and in Sydney, more than 900 km from the epicenter.

According to the Victoria State Emergency Service, there is no threat of a tsunami. A second jolt was felt about half an hour after the first, measuring about 4 magnitude. There have been no reports of injuries so far.

*With information from CNN.

