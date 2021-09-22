500 Xbox and Dreamcast “New Games” Released by Project Deluge

Have you heard of the Project Deluge? The video game collection project made by the online community The Hidden Palace it may be the biggest game preservation effort ever made. Since the beginning of the year, the dedicated group of archivists from games has released hundreds of unpublished prototypes for hardware classics – and now it’s time for SEGA Dreamcast It’s from original Xbox.

The initiative was publicly launched in March 2021 as an archival project dedicated to documenting and shipping never-before-released game ROMs from the huge catalog of an extremely dedicated collector. The library includes prototypes, first released copies of titles, different versions of games released from one country to another and, perhaps most excitingly, entire unreleased games.

Each of the Project Deluge titles is released by the (apparently very nice) owner, who has the job of verifying the uniqueness of the game in question and raising the differences in relation to the final product – which in fact was released to the public. Then the game is tested by a dedicated team of archivists. The unique resources are then cataloged and a disc cover is loaded so the file looks something close to the original.

The project’s debut in March came with the release of more than 700 curious pre-releases for the PlayStation 2 (PS2). A few exclusive SEGA Saturn, PlayStation One (PS1) and CD-i titles arrived in April, and just a few days ago, on September 18, the team completed the mammoth task of documenting nearly 500 prototypes. games of Dreamcast and Xbox, which are now available for everyone to check out.

Each of the 135 Dreamcast prototypes included in the batch had to be manually worked through the original console. GD-ROMs can only be read by Dreamcasts, because Sega used a 1GB “proprietary disk” format called “GD-ROM”.

To actually extract the prototype data, which was uploaded and digitized by the archiving team, the dumper had to use an old boot disk made by Sega called System Disc 2, which allowed the retail Dreamcast to run pre-release, thus also “opening the loop” so that the title owner could do the port console using SD card reader. The same process is repeated for each game, it is worth mentioning.

‘Soul Calibur’, from 1999, is one of the games present in Project Deluge. Image: Bandai Namco Entertainment/Reproduction

Notable Dreamcast games that “came to their faces” at Project Deluge include exclusive prototypes of ‘Illbleed’ and ‘Tony Hawk Pro Skater’, both with debug modes (which allow the user to modify the original program), and a version of ‘Sega GT’ with Luigi. See below some different versions of games which can be found in the collection:

‘Soul Calibur’ (1999)

‘Crazy Taxi’ (1999)

‘Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver’ (1999)

‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ (2000)

‘Time Stalkers’ (2000)

In relation to the Xbox collection, there are 349 games – more than double the Dreamcast. According to the archivists to the website Kotaku, Microsoft console disks are easier to handle in port, but also less consistent, presenting an entirely different set of problems when it comes to preservation. Titles are usually printed on dual-layer DVDs with DVD-Video, but some prototypes are also on CD-ROM, which makes the whole “dump” mechanics “annoying” as it is harder to check for differences between the “new version” and the original and so on.

Despite the difficulties, a ton of unique and interesting Xbox prototypes ended up included in the latest Project Deluge batch. There is the oldest known preview version of ‘Psychonauts’ (2005), a prototype of ‘Jet Set Radio Future’ (2002) and a model of the game from ‘Shrek’ (2001) quite different from the retail endgame. There are hundreds of games exclusives in the new wave, some of which were never released. ‘The Vatz’, for example, stands out as an incredibly early demo of a canceled title, which even includes notes to explain the goals and ideas of the gameplay for investors to the press.

Anyway, the examples cited are just a few examples of the cool materials from the latest Project Deluge release. Currently, the collection has evaluated more than 4,000 discs (some have been duplicated or identical to retail). It’s worth keeping an eye out for more wild discoveries as the archive continues to delve into, document and release the huge store of lost relics.

