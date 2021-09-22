5333MHz Memories: Making the Ryzen 7 5700G’s Graphics Fly! [testes ao vivo]

We put Kingston Fury memories at this absurd frequency to see the performance!

Once again we’re going to experience live memories, but this time it’s not the technology shift as it was in the DDR3 video. Today we’re going to go to the extremes of performance within the DDR4 standard, and we’re going to test a Kingston Fury Renegade DDR4 memory, with 5333MHz support!

For such an extreme scenario, let’s put in action one of the hardware that most benefit from this memory upgrade: the integrated graphics. That’s why we’ve pulled out the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and its integrated Vega 8 graphics to see how far it will take advantage of this impressive frequency boost. Let’s enjoy and compare the previous live experience with this component, which was operating with 4000MHz memories!

Let’s run the tests on the following bench:

– AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

– 2×8 GB Kingston Fury Renegade @5333MHz CL20

– Gigabyte X570S Aero G

– Cooler Master V850 Plus



Benchmarks



On Tuesday (09/21) from 8:01 pm, Brasília time, Diego Kerber (@kerberdiego) and Cassiano Presoto (@cassianopresoto) will “push” defenseless hardware to the delight of the audience. Follow it live on our YouTube channel and also on Twitch!

