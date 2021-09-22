6 companies on the stock exchange that could be affected by the Evergrande crisis

The possibility of one of China’s biggest real estate developers going bankrupt impacted stock exchanges around the world this week. Evergrande has announced that it may fail to pay its creditors, which puts a question mark in the mind of Brazilian investors as to what impact this will have on investments in Brazil.

Analysts heard by UOL show which sectors and companies may be affected by the crisis of the Chinese giant. But not everything is a concern. Experts say there are possibilities for gains on the stock market with the uncertainties in China. Understand below.

Miners and steelmakers must feel first

The Brazilian stock market sector most impacted by the crisis of everlarge it’s that of miners and steelmakers, analysts say.

On Monday (30), the day the Ibovespa melted by 2.33%, the price of iron ore fell 8% due to fears in the Chinese real estate market, one of the largest importers of iron ore leaving Brazil .

The Chinese real estate market had already been slowing down before the crisis in everlarge, accumulating a low of 55% in just two months, due to the Chinese policy of sustainability, which requires a reduction in steel production.

For Filipe Fradinho, analyst at Clear Brokerage, the moment of instability may be positive for investors, especially given the prospect of Chinese government intervention in Evergrande. The government tends to save the company and rein in the risks of a bankruptcy that can have a domino effect on the country’s economy.

For him, even if the Chinese government does not save the company, it must contain a credit crisis in the country, paying Evergrande’s creditors.

Now is the time to buy shares for the long term, analysts say

In view of this uncertain scenario, this is not the time to sell the shares of Brazilian mining and steel companies, such as CSN (CSNA3), Gerdau (GGBR4), Usiminas (USIM5) and Valley (VALLEY3).

“On the contrary, it’s a good time to buy, especially if you believe in the company and the idea is to keep the paper in the long run. If the vision is more short-term, the best thing is to wait,” he says.

Thayna Vieira, an economist at Toro Investimentos, says that the share prices of Brazilian mining and steel companies should still show a large fluctuation in the short term, which makes buying the shares at this time risky, but she agrees that it could be a good deal if the idea is to keep the papers for a long time.

“We believe that the demand for iron ore tends to remain heated, due to the prospects of global economic recovery and the infrastructure and stimulus programs adopted by the governments of several economies, mainly the United States. it can be a good buying opportunity for shares of companies with good fundamentals, aiming at the long term”, he says. the specialist.

For long-term investments, Vale is indicated by the specialist as the best role to invest in the mining sector.

“The company has the capacity to continue delivering good results over the next few quarters,” he says. In addition, the company announced that it must pay R$ 40 billion in dividends related to the company’s performance in the first half of this year.

Other positive points of Vale compared to competitors are the high quality of the ore and the large volume of unexploited reserves, he says Thayna.

“However, it is noteworthy that volatility tends to continue affecting the asset’s performance in the short term,” he says.

Meat and paper companies are also affected

As a large part of Chinese heritage is made up of real estate, a crisis affecting the entire Chinese real estate system would have a major impact on local consumption, warns Gustavo Akamine, analyst at Constância Investimentos.

“Affecting consumption, it affects other things that China is a major importer, such as goods,” he says.

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at the RB investments. He assesses that the non-interference from the Chinese government on Evergrande could cause a credit crunch in the country and spread to other sectors, hurting consumption and imports, especially of animal protein and cellulose. “Exporters are the ones that suffer most from credit risk,” he says.

In this line, those who would be harmed would be JBS (JBSS3) and Suzano (SUZB3).

For now, according to analysts, there has been no relevant impact on the share price of companies in these sectors. And they would be more affected if a crisis did materialize.