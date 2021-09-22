63% believe Bolsonaro is responsible for water crisis, poll says | Economy

the antagonist Most Brazilians believe Bolsonaro is to blame for energy crisis

A survey carried out by Datafolha and released this Tuesday (21) shows that 63% of Brazilians believe that the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) should be held responsible for the energy crisis that has hit the country in recent months. According to the survey, about 27% of respondents believe Bolsonaro bears a lot of responsibility for the critical state of electricity shortages, while 36% see little blame on the president for the crisis.

The survey, carried out between September 13 and 15, also points out that 34% of respondents believe that Bolsonaro cannot be held responsible for the water crisis. According to the study, most of those who exempt the president of responsibility rate the government as great or good.

Brazil faces the worst water crisis in 91 years and is at risk of blackout due to the lack of rainfall and reduced production capacity of hydroelectric plants. Due to the water crisis, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) increased the rate of tariff flags and created a modality, called “water scarcity”, with a value of R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh. The measure must be maintained until April 2022.

At first, the federal government denied the possibility of a water crisis, but backed down and suggested voluntary rationing of businesses and homes to save energy. Palácio do Planalto is also trying to find alternatives to offer discounts to users who save.

To avert the risk of blackout, the federal government activated thermoelectric plants to be able to supply the country’s electricity demands. However, entities protest and say that the use of thermoelectric plants increases pollution, in addition to harming the Union’s finances and users.