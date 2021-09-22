7 facts that marked Bolsonaro’s trip to New York | World

It was already known that Bolsonaro’s presence in New York would cause some controversy because the city has a policy of restricting the access of non-vaccinated people to closed establishments such as restaurants and cafes.

Bolsonaro made different statements about the vaccine: he has already stated that he will be the last to take it and he has also said that he will not take it.

On his quick visit to New York, these were some of the main events:

The mayor of New York said that if Bolsonaro ‘doesn’t want to get vaccinated, he doesn’t need to come’

Unable to have a meal inside a restaurant, the presidential entourage ate pizza on the sidewalk on Sunday;

At the hotel, Bolsonaro had breakfast in a room and officials did not prevent the president of Brazil from having the meal in a closed public place, despite not being vaccinated;

In the meeting with Boris Johnson, from the United Kingdom, the president said that he did not take the vaccine;

Brazilians protested in front of Brazil’s UN mission building, and ministers responded with obscene gestures;

Before the UN speech, Bolsonaro met with President Andrejz Duda of Poland;

In the speech, Bolsonaro defended “early treatment” against Covid, that is, the use of ineffective medicines.

‘You don’t even have to come,’ says New York mayor

Mayor of New York sends message to Bolsonaro: ‘If you want to come, you need to get vaccinated’

“With the protocols in place, we need to send a message to all world leaders, especially Bolsonaro, from Brazil, that if you plan to come here, you need to be vaccinated. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, you don’t even need to come“New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday (20) in a statement.

“Everyone needs to be safe and together, this means that everyone needs to be vaccinated,” he said. “The vast majority of people in the United Nations, the vast majority of member states are doing the right thing.”

Bill de Blasio announced that he had set up a Covid-19 vaccination point on a bus parked in front of United Nations Headquarters. The post was intended for “anyone” who wanted to get vaccinated.

“The city is helping, we have vaccination points outside the UN today,” said the Democrat. “And we are happy to vaccinate anyone to keep the city safe and to keep everyone involved safe.”

After that, the mayor tweeted a message in which he copied Bolsonaro’s address on the social network: there was a link to vaccination points in New York City.

Without vaccine, Bolsonaro cannot enter restaurant rooms

On Sunday, the Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado Neto, published on a social network a photo of President Jair Bolsonaro and his entourage eating pizza on the street in New York, United States, on Sunday (19).

In the photo are the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães; the Chief Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Luiz Eduardo Ramos; and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga; between others.

How does Bolsonaro get to New York without getting vaccinated?

Since August 16, the city requires that people present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to attend closed places, such as restaurants, cinemas, theaters and gyms.

When eating in the street, presentation of proof is not required.

The Brazilian president has said once again that he did not take any immunizations — and, therefore, he may have difficulties attending several places in New York.

On Monday morning (20), Bolsonaro had breakfast at the hotel, in an area reserved for the Brazilian entourage. There was a sign stating that it is mandatory to present proof of vaccination at the restaurant.

About the fact that Bolsonaro disclosed that he was not vaccinated, a restaurant manager, who declined to be identified, said that he would not charge the proof of the Brazilian president. Asked if the law was not valid for everyone, the official asked the Globo team to withdraw from the location.

Meeting with Boris Johnson

In a bilateral meeting with Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, Bolsonaro said that he did not get the vaccine.

Boris Johnson praises Covid-19 vaccine, and Bolsonaro says he didn’t take it

In a video released by Reuters, it is possible to see that Johnson recommends the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, which is also produced in Brazil in partnership with Fiocruz.

“It’s a great vaccine. Thanks guys. Get AstraZeneca vaccines!” he says alongside Bolsonaro, who is the only leader among the world’s largest economies that reportedly has not yet taken immunization against Covid-19.

At another time, Johnson continued talking about how good the British development vaccine is. “I’ve had it twice already,” he said, looking at Bolsonaro and pointing with his finger as if wondering if he had taken it too, to which the Brazilian replies that “not yet”.

Minister responds to protesters with obscene gestures

At the end of Monday, the Brazilian delegation was the target of protests at the hotel where the delegation is staying and also in front of the building where the Brazilian office that represents the country at the United Nations is located. The property is in a neighborhood in upstate New York.

Queiroga responds with an obscene gesture to protests by Brazilians in NY

Protesters were on the sidewalk calling Bolsonaro a “genocide” and a “murderer” and shouting “Out Bolsonaro”.

There was also a truck with a screen on which the image of the Brazilian president was displayed with words that link him to the burnings in the Amazon.

In a video, it is possible to see that Queiroga gets up from the vehicle seat and points his middle finger at the group, shaking his hands without stopping. Protesters also made obscene gestures towards the entourage.

Bolsonaro waved to the group, while Tourism Minister Gilson Machado smiled and pointed his cell phone at the protesters. Queiroga also waved.

Meeting with the leader of Poland

Andrzej Duda, a nationalist and ultra-conservative politician, has been in Poland’s presidency for six years. He has had several disagreements with the European Union, including the controversial reform of the judiciary and threats to the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and press freedom.

Bolsonaro had a brief meeting with Duda before the start of the Assembly. According to an official account of the Polish government on a social network, the two talked about how to increase trade between the two countries.

Defense of ineffective remedy in the Assembly

In his 12-minute speech during the General Assembly, Bolsonaro defended the adoption of the so-called early treatment against Covid-19, whose ineffectiveness has already been scientifically proven.

He also attacked the health passport, which guarantees people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 the possibility of entering closed environments, such as restaurants.

Read the full text of Bolsonaro’s speech at the UN General Assembly

He cited out-of-context data to say that deforestation in the Amazon had slowed, said the September 7 demonstrations were “the biggest in history” and said there is no corruption in his government. (read more below).

Bolsonaro, who was the first to speak, said he did not understand why “many countries, along with the mainstream media” were opposed to early treatment for the disease.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have supported the physician’s autonomy in seeking early treatment, following the recommendation of our Federal Council of Medicine. I myself was one of those who underwent initial treatment. We respect the physician-patient relationship when deciding on the medication to be used and in its ‘off-label’ use [fora do que prevê a bula]. We don’t understand why many countries, along with much of the media, were against the initial treatment. History and science will know how to hold everyone accountable,” said Bolsonaro.