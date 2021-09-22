A hundred uprooted trees, roofless houses, collapsed wall… see storm damage in Rio; comes more wind this Wednesday | Rio de Janeiro

The gale this Tuesday (21) in Rio uprooted almost 100 trees, roofed houses and a school and even threw a wall on cars (watch the video above). Neighborhoods in different parts of the city were left without electricity, there were delays in trains and the subway, and the Rio-Niterói Bridge closed.

And more wind comes around: this Wednesday (22), there is a forecast of gusts of up to 60 km/h — this Tuesday, the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) registered a peak of 77.8 km/h in the Fort of Copacabana.

It rains at any time of day, light to moderate. The sea has a surf, with waves of up to 3.5 meters.

Spring starts this Wednesday at 4:21 pm. The tendency is for the instabilities to lose strength over the state from the fifth (23).

See below for videos with storm damage.

Tuesday afternoon gusts knocked down one of the walls of the Oi building, on Rua Adelaide Chiozzo, in Engenho Novo, North Zone of Rio. The company’s building is next to a condominium.

The structure hit several cars that were parked. A security camera recorded the moment of the fall (look above).

As of Wednesday morning, three vehicles were still under the rubble of the wall.

“When I looked out the window, the damage was done,” recalled clerk Renan Silva. He said a driver was parking when the wall collapsed, but managed to escape.

Marcus Passos, the manager of a neighboring condominium, said that no one came to him to deal with compensation. “Fortunately, there was no one passing by at the time, or there would have been a fatality. It is the main access to the buildings,” he said.

1 of 4 Wall collapsed in the wind at Engenho Novo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Wall collapsed in the wind at Engenho Novo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

School roof is blown off by the wind in Complexo do Alemão

The wind tore tiles off at the Theophilo de Souza Pinto State School, in Complexo do Alemão. There were no students or staff at the time.

In Andaraí, a roof was blown away by the gale. A neighbor caught the incident (watch above).

2 de 4 Rooftop property in Andaraí, in the North Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Rooftop property in Andaraí, in the North Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Wind in Rio knocks down trees on Elevado Paulo de Frontin

Until 8:30 pm on Tuesday, the city had mapped 87 fallen trees across the city, but there were still trunks and branches crossed this Wednesday morning.

In Irajá, a branch fell into the backyard of a 75-year-old woman’s house. Eight months ago, the residents were asking for the tree, which is on the street, to be pruned.

Globocop, when flying over Vila Isabel on Wednesday, registered a tree crossed on Rua Senador Nabuco.

3 of 4 Branches fall in the courtyard of an elderly woman’s house in Irajá — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Branches fall in the courtyard of an elderly woman’s house in Irajá — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

4 of 4 Fallen tree on Senador Nabuco Street, in Vila Isabel — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Fallen tree on Senador Nabuco Street, in Vila Isabel — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Light reported this Wednesday morning that 125 teams were mobilized during the afternoon and evening of Tuesday to repair dead spots.

The most affected neighborhoods were Tijuca, Bonsucesso, Jacarepaguá and Recreio dos Bandeirantes. In Botafogo, after a short blackout, energy returned in mid-phase, which could damage equipment. Residents of Rua Álvaro Ramos, for example, spent nine hours in this situation.

Rio-Niterói bridge is closed during gale

As a precaution, the Rio-Niterói Bridge was closed from 2:40 pm to 3:00 pm, when strong winds swept the Guanabara Bay. The reopening was carried out using trucks to reduce traffic speed.

A g1 reporting team passed over the bridge and also got stuck in traffic. Drivers got out of their cars during closing.

Why does the Rio-Niterói Bridge close when there is a lot of wind?

A group of people decided to throw an “altinha” in the middle of the asphalt, while the road was closed.

Video shows a group playing football on the Rio-Niterói bridge during the gale

The circulation of Supervia trains was temporarily suspended at around 3 pm on the Japeri, Santa Cruz (connected to Deodoro), Belford Roxo and Saracuruna branches and on the Paracambi, Vila Inhomirim and Guapimirim extensions.

Supervia said the winds could pose a risk to the structures. There was a riot at Central do Brasil: even with signs showing that circulation was suspended, passengers jumped the turnstiles.