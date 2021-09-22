Abel surprises in Palmeiras’ lineup for a game with Atltico; see team

by

(Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)
Felipe Melo will start for Palmeiras in the duel against Atltico for Libertadores (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

Abel Ferreira opted for changes in the lineup of

palm trees

for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal, against Atltico, at 9:30 pm this Tuesday, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo.

Even with Danilo recovered from trauma to his left ankle, the Portuguese coach decided to give the experienced midfielder another chance

Felipe Melo

, 38 years old. The midfield sector still has Z Rafael, Dudu and Raphael Veiga.

Libertadores: photos of the pre-match of Palmeiras vs Atltico at Allianz Parque