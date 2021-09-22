Abel surprises in Palmeiras’ lineup for a game with Atltico; see team

Felipe Melo will start for Palmeiras in the duel against Atltico for Libertadores (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras) Abel Ferreira opted for changes in the lineup of



palm trees



for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal, against Atltico, at 9:30 pm this Tuesday, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo.

Even with Danilo recovered from trauma to his left ankle, the Portuguese coach decided to give the experienced midfielder another chance



Felipe Melo



, 38 years old. The midfield sector still has Z Rafael, Dudu and Raphael Veiga.

Libertadores: photos of the pre-match of Palmeiras vs Atltico at Allianz Parque

In attack, Ron returns to the team in the vacancy of young Wesley, who starts among the reserves. The number 7 is looking for a goal to equal the idol Alex as Palmeiras' top scorer in the Libertadores – only 12 in total. Luiz Adriano is also confirmed among the 11 starters.

Palmeiras for the game against Atltico have



Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gmez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Z Rafael, Dudu and Raphael Veiga; Ron and Luiz Adriano



.

THE



Alterosa TV



it broadcasts, live, directly from Allianz Parque, the match between Minas Gerais and São Paulo.