Activision Blizzard releases statement on harassment charges after new investigation

After a new investigation against the Activision Blizzard, the company released a new statement on Tuesday (21) about the case of accusations of discrimination and sexual harassment, which began in July.

The statement, made by the CEO Bobby Kotick, explains that the company is cooperating with the investigation by the government agency and will continue to take the necessary measures to make the work environment safer and more equitable.

According to Kotick, the goal is to “make [e empresa] in one of the best and most inclusive places to work anywhere”.

“There is no place in our company for discrimination, harassment or unequal treatment of any kind. While we continue to cooperate with regulators to resolve past workplace issues, we also continue to move forward with our own initiatives to ensure that [a empresa] be the best place to work. We remain committed to solving all issues directly and immediately.”

In addition, the CEO also reinforced that the company continues to apply measures and changes, which include layoffs, hiring, creation of new teams, expansion of training and readjustments in the human resources department, which will have a new director, Julie Hodges, coming from the Walt Disney Company.

Information is from VG247.

The lawsuit against Activision Blizzard began in July, but has been stretching for months, undergoing a new lawsuit.