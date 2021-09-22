actor files new lawsuit against ex

Brad Pitt is accusing ex-wife Angelina Jolie of trying to keep him out of a deal to sell the actress’ shares in a property valued at US$164 million (approximately R$800 million), which belongs to ex-couple. Chateau Miraval was the winery they got married in 2014.

According to information from the Daily Mail, the actor has filed a new lawsuit against Jolie, alleging that she is trying to harm him by selling 50% of her shares in the property through her company, Nouvel.

The winery in question is owned by Quimicum, a company in which Brad holds 60% of the shares, through his other company, Mondo Bongo.

Angelina owns 40% of Quimicum’s shares. Three years before his separation from the actress, Pitt ended up transferring 10% of the shares of Mongo Bongo to Nouvel, equaling the same level of both as shareholders.

The website also released some documents from the lawsuit:

“It is worth mentioning that, in the last four years, Nouvel has not acted with interest in Quimicum, systematically delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the renewal of the manager”.

“We understand that behind this systematic obstruction, the real objective of Nouvel and its shareholder [Angelina] is to sell its stake in Chateau Miraval SA in a way that circumvents Mondo Bongo’s preemptive right (as provided for in Quimicum’s articles of approval), with, as a consequence, a capital gain obtained thanks to the investment of Mondo Bongo and for the which Nouvel did not contribute.”

The Daily Mail also had contact with a source who claimed that Jolie is vindictive and seems to “want to break the rules”:

“Angelina’s attitudes towards Brad are constantly vindictive. It’s another example of someone trying to bend the rules and avoid their obligations.”