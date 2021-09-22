Actor who plays Otis in ‘Sex Education’ reveals if there will be a fourth season of the series

The response was not very encouraging for the fans.

With the just-released episodes of ‘Sex Education’ season three still fresh in our minds, an interview with actor Asa Butterfield, who plays Otis, didn’t leave fans too hopeful for a fourth season. That’s because, not even the actor has much faith that this will happen.

“I would love to do a fourth season because we had so much fun on this show. At the same time, we’ve been doing this for three years now, and I would be happy to say goodbye to these characters. Well, I’ll have to see. We don’t know if there will be another season. It’s out of our hands right now. I wish I could tell you more, I really don’t know”, he said in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK.

In this third season, which officially debuted last Friday, 17th, in the Netflix catalogue, we finally saw what happens between Otis and Maeve (Emma MacKey) after the phone call that ended season two. But, in this text we won’t have spoilers! Keep calm.

Asa Butterfield also commented on the possibility of a spin-off for the series: “A spin-off would be nice, but it has to be well thought out and really unique, and not just to do something disconnected. “I want a Christmas movie!”.