Actress reveals that she has a degenerative disease that causes ‘pain of death’

35-year-old actress Dani Moreno discovered that she has a degenerative disease. She suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, but discovered the problem early, so she said it could prevent serious sequelae.

“So many people take years to find out, I found out in five months. There is still time to prevent many sequels from taking hold,” Dani told the Quem website.

Afterwards, the actress explained more about the disease. “It is a serious degenerative autoimmune disease. A type of inflammation that affects the connective tissues, characterized by inflammation of the spinal joints and large joints, such as the hips, shoulders and other regions. It causes intense pain at rest, also known as pain of death”.

Dani remembered the symptoms she’s already had. “I am displeased to know you so intimately, EA. You already showed signs that you were around since I was very little. Various and repeated inflammations and infections; difficulty feeling good about some foods, especially gluten; overwhelming tiredness for no reason or for what; pains that choked my neck to the point of putting a cervical collar at 7 years of age. How would we know? How would we imagine that the HLA B27 marker would pass from grandmother to mother and mother to daughter? At least I bought time. I received the diagnosis early and I have the chance to prevent serious sequelae that would limit me at an older age”, he said.

Now Dani has been undergoing treatments to deal with the problem, with immunosuppressive injections, in addition to monitoring by an orthopedist and rheumatologist. The next step is to take the immunosuppressive injections. They cost over 10,000 each. I need two a month. And who will save me? Himself, the SUS. Since you’re here, EA [espondilite anquilosante], I get you to dance to my music, because I’m not the type to let himself be dominated by absolutely nothing. I will take advantage of your eternal stay to know me deeply, get in total and absolute contact with me and dominate my body and mind. I forbid you to think that you control me”.

Dani Moreno is often remembered for roles such as Aisha, by Salve Jorge (Globo, 2012), and Safira, by Acúmplices de um Resgate (SBT, 2015).

