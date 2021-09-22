Actress who played ‘Elvira’ admits to being a lesbian and apologizes

Cassandra Peterson, actress who played the witch Elvira– the dark queen in the homonymous film, she assumed she was a lesbian in a biography released this week, something the press wasn’t even speculating about.

the passion of Cassandra happened in an unusual way. First, she believed she was liking a man, then she found out it was a woman, Teresa, according to the book.

“Often, when I was warming up on the treadmill, I couldn’t help but notice one trainer in particular — tanned, tattooed, and muscular — walking around the gym, his knit cap pulled so low over his long brown hair that it nearly covered his eyes. . Gloomy and a little quiet, he gave off such intense energy that when he crossed the huge gym floor, the waters parted and people stopped to look.”, said the actress.

The actress reveals that it was in the bathroom that she realized it was a woman. The friendship was transformed into dating, but Cassandra she was very confused because she had never been involved with a woman.

“What the hell was I doing? I’ve never been interested in women other than friendship. I felt so confused. That just wasn’t me! I was surprised to have been her friend for so many years and never noticed our chemistry. I soon found out that we connect sexually in a way I’ve never experienced.”, commented.

apology

Cassandra Peterson apologized to fans who were disappointed by the revelation. “I’m very aware that there will be some who will be disappointed and maybe even angry, but I have to live with myself, and at this point in my life, I have to be honest about who I am.”, he vented.

