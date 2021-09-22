ADHD: what are the symptoms and how to live with the disorder – Ser Saúde

Inattention, restlessness and impulsiveness are traits that everyone can present in some everyday circumstances for different reasons. However, when these behaviors are combined, persistent and affect in the school, professional and personal spheres, it should be investigated if they are associated with other conditions, such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The disorder is most commonly seen in children and adolescents, but it can last into adulthood. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), reaches 5% of the child population.

What is ADHD

It is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by symptoms of hyperactivity, impulsivity and inattention. This goes for adults and children.

The three types of disorder are:

predominant inattention

Hyperactivity/impulsivity predominant

Combined (joins the two above)

What is the difference between ADD and ADHD?

The psychiatrist and coordinator of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry outpatient clinic of the General Hospital of Fortaleza (HGF), Alexandre de Aquino*, explains that some people with the disorder do not have hyperactivity

“But there is no ADD. There is only ADHD, but without this factor associated with the condition”, he highlights.

It is a disease?

Physician Alexandre de Aquino explains that this is a neurodevelopmental disorder. “There are even specific legislations for people with ADHD. For example, if the condition is proven, you can have an extra hour of test in the National High School Exam (And either). Therefore, for some circumstances, it can be assimilated”, he says.

What Causes ADHD

Factors such as drug use during pregnancy can cause ADHD, but the main cause, according to the psychiatrist, is heredity. “Many times, we are treating the child and we discover that one of the parents has ADHD”, explains Alexandre de Aquino.

According to the Brazilian Association of Attention Deficit (ABDA), the prevalence of the condition among the relatives of affected children is about 2 to 10 times higher than in the general population. But environmental factors such as fetal distress, exposure to lead, substances ingested during pregnancy and family problems may also be among the causes.

The psychiatrist claims that ADHD impacts the cognitive functions due to reduced activity in the frontal area of ​​the brain.

“This neurodevelopmental disorder is due to an alteration in the prefrontal lobe. This region is responsible for our abilities to perform tasks, planning, organizing, controlling behaviors and working memories, among others”, list.

Among people with ADHD, there is a deficiency of two important neurotransmitters: dopamine and norepinephrine. “Therefore, there is no adequate activity of the prefrontal lobe function”, says the doctor.

What are the symptoms

The doctor notes that the diagnosis for the condition it’s just clinical. That is, with the description of symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity. In the case of children and adolescents, the role of parents, guardians and teachers is essential to identify them. In adult life, he explains, hyperactivity no longer manifests itself in the same way.

>> Read the booklet of the Brazilian Association of Attention Deficit (ABDA) on ADHD

“Adults feel more restless, they are looking to occupy themselves all the time, they have difficulty concentrating or fulfilling some commitment, such as the time of a work meeting”, he exemplifies.

According to the specialist, there is no risk of symptom evolution when ADHD is not diagnosed late, however, those who live with the disorder without treating it condense, throughout life, socio-emotional damage.

Thus, people with ADHD, details the doctor, may have other psychic conditions as a result of these accumulated damage, which affects not only learning, but social relationships. This can trigger the development of a low self esteem. Therefore, emphasizes the professional, it is necessary to be attentive to depressive and anxious signs.

The 18 symptoms

The American Psychiatric Association Diagnostic and Statistical Manual predicts the following 18 symptoms for children and adolescents. Remember: the diagnosis needs to be done by a professional.

Cannot pay much attention to detail or make careless mistakes in school work or assignments

Has difficulty keeping attention on tasks or leisure activities

Does not seem to be listening when talking directly to him

Does not follow instructions to the end and does not finish schoolwork, assignments or obligations

Has difficulty organizing tasks and activities

Avoids, dislikes or becomes unwillingly involved in tasks that require prolonged mental effort

Lose things needed for activities (eg toys, homework, pencils or books)

Distracted by external stimuli

It is forgotten in everyday activities

Move with hands or feet or move in chair

Leaves your seat in the classroom or in other situations where you are expected to be seated

Runs around or climbs too much in situations where this is inappropriate

Has difficulty playing or calmly engaging in leisure activities

It doesn’t stop or it’s often “a mile per hour”

talk too much

Answer questions hastily before they are finished

have difficulty waiting your turn

Interrupts others or interferes (in conversations, games, etc.)

how to diagnose

Diagnosis is clinical. There are no laboratory tests. When the symptoms observed are recurrent and harm the person, it is necessary to seek a psychiatrist.

In the case of children and adolescents, a neuropediatrician can also be sought.

ADHD child

The child needs to be accompanied by professionals. According to the doctor Alexandre de Aquino, in the case of children up to six years old, the main intervention takes place through the so-called parental training. The professionals who accompany it will teach parents and guardians a set of educational and behavioral management techniques so that they know how to help their children in this process.

Treatment in children

From the age of 6, the person will be able to undergo treatment through psychostimulant medications and psychotherapy. Before this age, it occurs as described above.

According to child-juvenile psychologist Ayra Moraes, there are behavioral interventions whose main objective is the development of the social repertoire and symptom control.

“We will teach her ways to deal with symptoms, develop social skills with other peers, and involve family and school.”

“As the child does not have the cognitive and neural skills to deal with this whole situation, we will manage the environment, talk to the school to see what is possible to improve to help them focus or reduce irritability and what interventions are necessary”, explains.

Who has ADHD can drive?

According to physician Alexandre de Aquino, ADHD is not something limiting. “A person with ADHD can do anything they want. If she follows the treatment and follows all the recommendations, there is no activity limitation”.

Love life

There is no impediment for people with ADHD to interact or do other everyday activities. However, they may face relationship difficulties due to partner’s misunderstanding faced with forgetfulness and lack of attention to some situations.

Is there a cure?

According to the specialist, there is a possibility of remission of symptoms. “But, according to recent studies, 85% continue to show some symptoms throughout their lives. It won’t be as intense anymore, but it will be possible to be detected”, clarifies the doctor.

Famous people who have ADHD

Jim Carrey

Subtitle:

The actor has said in interviews that he lives with ADHD. She has already reported that the condition has already affected sleep quality and made it difficult to focus during filming, in addition to having difficulty staying for a long time in a single character. Photograph:

Disclosure

Will Smith

Subtitle:

Will Smith has already revealed to have ADHD. During an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, he said he had trouble paying attention to something Photograph:

broadcast

Sabrina Sato

Subtitle:

Sabrina Sato has already said she was diagnosed with ADHD. In an interview with Giovanna Ewbank’s YouTube channel, he reported: “I didn’t know, I didn’t realize. But everyone started talking and I asked myself, ‘Am I really like that?’ I’m terrible with my confusion, I mess up in everything”, she said. Photograph:

Lucas Mennezes/Disclosure

fiuk

Subtitle:

During his time at Big Brother Brasil (BBB), actor and singer Fiuk moved viewers and participants to report the difficulties of dealing with ADHD Photograph:

Disclosure

*Psychiatrist Alexandre de Aquino, graduated in Medicine from the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) and has a master’s degree in pharmacology from the same institution. He is coordinator of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry outpatient clinic at the General Hospital of Fortaleza (HGF), where he serves. He specializes in cognitive-behavioral therapy.

*Psychologist Ayra Moraes, graduated from the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) and is specializing in Behavioral Analytical Therapy by the Triple Nucleus of Behavior Analysis and Training in Child Analytical-Behavioral Therapy. She works at the Saluter Clinic, in Cidade dos Trabalhadores, in Fortaleza.