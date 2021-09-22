adolescent vaccination must be decided by States

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided on Tuesday that it is up to states and municipalities to decide whether to promote the vaccination of adolescents over 12 years old against covid-19.







17/09/2021 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes Photo: Reuters

Lewandowski’s decision complied with the PSB’s request, which challenged the position of the Ministry of Health, which, by restricting the previous position, recommended the immunization only of young people aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities.

The portfolio’s position, defended by Minister Marcelo Queiroga, was strongly criticized by the medical community and by the States.

The STF minister cited a series of positions from entities and bodies that recommend maintaining vaccination for all young people over 12 years of age and that the ministry’s decision “is not supported by academic evidence, nor in strategic analyses” carried out internationally.

According to Lewandowski, the adaptation of the National Plan for Operationalization of Covid-19 Vaccination to local realities can be done as long as its decisions are publicized and accompanied by scientific data and strategic evaluations.

“In view of the foregoing, based on the reasons explained above, I partially grant the injunction, ad referendum of the Plenary of the Federal Supreme Court, to establish that the decision to promote the immunization of adolescents falls within the competence of the States, Federal District and municipalities over 12 years, considering the specific situations they may face, always under their sole responsibility, and provided that the precautions and recommendations of vaccine manufacturers, Anvisa and medical authorities are observed,” he determined.