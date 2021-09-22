Adson participates in full training with the group for the first time after a month off

This Wednesday, Sylvinho was able to count on Adson throughout the training for the first time since the athlete suffered a tough entry from Thiago Heleno, in the duel against Athletico. On Tuesday, the 28 shirt had participated only in the first part of the work in CT.

Diagnosed with a trauma to his knee, Adson defrauded the team in the next four games and now lives the expectation of being 100% ready for the return. On the third day of preparation to face Palmeiras, the coach promoted a tactical training.

Exactly a month ago, on August 22, the game against Athletico was marked for being the first that Adson acted for 90 minutes with Sylvinho. The same match took the young player off the pitch, as he suffered a strong entry in the leg. On the same day, Adson even posted the cut he “won” on his shin on his Instagram.

In a post-match press conference against Atlético-GO, the coach explained that the boy’s situation was more complex, since the entry had generated a problem in his knee, therefore, the shirt 28 was under medical care and the physical transition started.

According to material submitted by the club’s staff, Adson’s current status is the final phase of the transition. On Saturday, Timão has an important commitment against Palmeiras, at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

