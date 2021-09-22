Adventures in History · After buying a new house, Briton finds doll carrying “killer ticket”

the british Jonathan Lewis came across a rather curious situation after buying his new home in the Walton neighborhood of Liverpool, England. According to information from UOL, the 32-year-old teacher was surprised to find last Friday, 17, a doll with a bizarre note, which talked about an alleged murder that took place 60 years ago.

As the Briton told the local newspaper Liverpool Echo, there was a place in his new home that piqued his curiosity, as it was closed off with a plaster wall. So, using a hammer, the man broke part of the structure and found something unexpected.

“There was a wire coming out of where the previous owners had the refrigerator, but I didn’t know where it was connected. So I tapped a piece of plasterboard to see what was there,” he said.

Inside that strange wall was a doll sitting in a chair. In addition to wearing a dress and a hat, she “held” what Lewis called the “killer ticket”.

The message read:

“Dear reader/new owner of the house, thank you for releasing me! My name is Emily. My original owners lived in this house in 1961. I didn’t like them so they had to go. All they did was sing and have fun. It was disgusting. Stabbing was my death choice for them, so I hope you have knives. Hope you sleep well.”

According to the news portal, Lewis he believes that everything is just a joke, despite having been advised by some friends to leave the house.

“The paper doesn’t look very old, it’s definitely been put there recently,” he considered. In addition, the realtor stated that the kitchen was built about five years ago, which would belie the narrative about the crime.