Afraid of the competition, Globo conducts research under the name of Huck

Since Rede Globo’s decision in ceding the space left by Fausto Silva to Luciano Huck, several doubts arose around the new Sunday attraction. After much expectation on the part of the Rio station and also of advertisers, “Domingão com Huck” premiered. Still under uncertainty, Globo decided to order a survey to find out how the popularity of Angelica’s husband and his program is going.

The Marinho radio station is concerned about the performance of the former presenter of “Caldeirão do Huck” on Sundays, Globo tried to move quickly to try to change something while there was still time. Fearing losing its already consolidated leadership, the station has already started to listen to the public, who answer several questions, such as Luciano Huck’s resourcefulness as a presenter and the frames and formats of “Domingão”.

According to disclosed information by journalist Alessandro Lo Bianco, during the program “A Tarde é Sua” this Tuesday (21), the survey has 50 questions and is being made available in two different formats: for computers and smartphones. In the evaluation, the audience will have to give a score, ranging from 1 to 10, for each question.

The research could be just one more if it wasn’t an important detail. Also according to the columnist, the presenter of “Domingão com Huck”, the main name involved in the questions, would not be aware of the survey commissioned by the Rio station, which could generate some discomfort between the presenter and Rede Globo.

In one of the questions asked in the evaluation, the station asks if the viewer thinks that the presenter is safe commanding the new Sunday program: “Luciano Huck / “Domingão com Huck” is it safe to present the new program?”. Another question asked was: “Luciano Huck / “Domingão com Huck” represents me?”.

In another question, Rede Globo asks if the viewer feels, in a way, close to the presenter, as if he were a friend: “Luciano Huck / Domingão with Huck, do I feel like I’m my friend?”. One of the most important questions asks if the viewer is willing to continue watching the attraction under Huck’s command: “Do you want to continue watching the program he’s commanded?”.

Upon learning that the research was commissioned without the consent of Luciano Huck, the presenter of the program “A Tarde é Sua” exposed her opinion. According to Sonia Abrão, Rede Globo’s attitude was not correct: “I think it’s unethical. I hope he was at least warned. But it looks like you haven’t been warned about these questions just plain talk”.