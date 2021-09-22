After another draw at the end, Vasco needs a historic run to rise; understand the math

The situation of the Vasco it gets complicated with each round. Despite the arrival of Fernando Diniz, the team continues to systematically leave points along the way. With that, the THROW! he recalled the G4 cutoff score from the last editions of the B Series and made projections for the sequence of the Cruz-Maltino in competition.

with 34 points, the team from São Januário needs a start in the final stretch of Serie B, but does not show any reaction. The team had a good game against Cruzeiro, but again made defensive mistakes and saw the victory slip away at the end. Something similar to what happened in front of the CRB, last Thursday.

Thirteen rounds to go, although the team has yet to win in September. The perspective is of ten victories to complete 64 points and guarantee with “more tranquility” the return to the elite. The cut-off score varies in each edition of Serie B, with this, a club can go up with less than 64, but everything will depend on the performance of the teams.

In its fourth participation in the second division, Vasco had 76 points and lifted the cup in 2009. In 2014, the club was third and made 63, a score that can give access again in 2021. Two years later, the score was 65, also occupying the third place. Currently, the chance of going up is 3%, according to the UFRJ math department.

For the season sequel, Diniz’s first task is to improve the Hill Giant’s performance away from home. There are only two victories as a visitor (Brasil de Pelotas and Vitória) and a campaign far below what the fans expected. At home, the team has the fourth best campaign, however it has already lost fifteen points in Rio de Janeiro.



Another mission of the new commander is to make the team manage to withstand the pressure and conquer the triumphs. In the last two rounds, there were four points lost in the last plays of the games, demonstrating defensive fragility and total inattention. The numbers have punished the mistakes of a Vasco, who has not spent security and strength to reach his main objective.



Check out the cutoff note for the latest editions of Series B

G4 final of the 2020 Series B: Chapecoense, América-MG, Juventude, Cuiabá – Fourth place score: 61.

G4 final of Serie B 2019: RB Bragantino, Sport, Coritiba and Atlético-GO – Fourth Place Score: 62.

G4 final of the 2018 Series B: Fortaleza, CSA, Avaí and Goiás – Fourth Place Score: 60.

G4 final of the 2017 Series B: América-MG, Internacional, Ceará and Paraná – Fourth Place Score: 64.



G4 final of the 2016 Series B: Atlético-GO, Avaí, Vasco and Bahia – Fourth Place Score: 63.



2015 Series B final G4: Botafogo, Santa Cruz, Vitória and América-MG – Fourth Place Score: 65.

G4 final 2014 of the 2014 Series B: Joinville, Ponte Preta, Vasco and Avaí – Fourth Place Score: 62.

2013 Series B final G4: Palmeiras, Chapecoense, Sport and Figueirense – Fourth Place Score: 60.

2012 G4 Series B final: Goiás, Criciúma, Athletico-PR and Vitória – Fourth Place Score: 71.



G4 final of the 2011 Series B: Portuguese, Náutico, Ponte Preta and Sport – Fourth place score: 61.

2010 G4 Series B final: Coritiba, Figueirense, Bahia and América-MG – Fourth place score: 63.

G4 final of the 2009 Series B: Vasco, Guarani, Ceará and Atlético-GO – Fourth Place Score: 65.

2008 G4 Series B final: Corinthians, Santo André, Avaí and Grêmio Barueri – Fourth Place Score: 63.

2007 G4 Series B final: Coritiba, Ipatinga, Portuguesa and Vitória – Fourth Place Score: 59.

2006 Final G4 Series B: Atlético-MG, Sport, Náutico and América-RN – Fourth Place Score: 61.