After concluding a contract with the federal government, Butantan starts delivering CoronaVac doses to five Brazilian states | São Paulo

The Butantan Institute began this Wednesday (22) to deliver batches of CoronaVac vaccines directly to five states in Brazil.

The agreements were signed after the Institute completed sending 100 million doses provided for in two contracts with the Ministry of Health.

According to Governor João Doria (PSDB), a total of 2.5 million doses will be sent at this moment to the states of Ceará, Espírito Santo, Pará, Piauí and Mato Grosso.

States and Latin America

After the end of the contract with the federal government, Butantan was able to deliver vaccines to states and municipalities that want to purchase the immunization agent to complete their immunization program.

At the beginning of last month, the Institute said that it was negotiating with other states, as well as countries in Latin America, and that it had 13 million doses in production.

Deliveries to the Ministry of Health began on January 17 this year, when the emergency use of the immunizing agent was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The deadline for Butantan to provide the federal government with the amount was September 30, but the last batch was sent on the 15th of this month.

At the time, the Institute also said it had started to replace the 25 batches of CoronaVac that were interdicted in a precautionary manner by Anvisa in early September with ready-made doses.

On Wednesday (22), the Agency determined the collection of these immunizing agents.

The vaccines sent are part of the second contract signed with the Ministry of Health, for 54 million doses of the immunizing agent. The first contract, of 46 million doses, was concluded on May 12th.

What vaccine is this? Coronavac