After confusion at Covid’s CPI, senator accuses CGU of machismo

Senator Leila Barros (Cidadania-DF) reacted this Tuesday (9/21), immediately after the Minister of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), Wagner Rosário, having stated that senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) was “out of control” during the Covid-19 Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) meeting.

For the congresswoman, who followed the confusion that resulted in the closing of the hearing, the minister adopted an “aggressive” posture with the senators and “this culminated in an unfortunate statement that reflects the structural machismo of society”.

“Senator Simone Tebet made an excellent speech, where she exposed point by point the role that the CGU, under the command of Minister Wagner Rosário, failed to play in the process of purchasing Covaxin vaccines. Unfortunately, the minister once again left his role of inspecting and controlling to make an uncompromising defense of the federal government”.

For Leila, the Senate is a House that knows how to treat everyone who is invited to provide clarification with respect.

“Of course, in the political debate, tempers tend to rise at times, but no one can come in here and disrespect a congressman, especially a woman who from the beginning was firm and respectful to the deponent.”