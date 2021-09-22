After having his profile transformed into a memorial, Gabriel, from Corinthians, speaks out | Soccer

Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Gabriel

the followers of Gabriel

took a fright this Tuesday when they came across the official profile of the player from Corinthians

on Instagram, since the page showed that he had died, that is, it was transformed into a memorial for posthumous tributes. The player credited the modification as a hacker attack and lamented the event that even affected his family.

For a profile on the social network to be transformed into a memorial, it is necessary to send a death certificate to the platform, which suggests that the change in the account occurred because it was hacked. In the athlete’s description in his “bio” before his name was the expression “in memory of”.

On Tuesday night, via an official Twitter profile, the steering wheel spoke about what had happened and lamented the “joke” with his death, and revealed that his family members are shaken by what happened and asked for their respect. In addition, he recalled the thousands of people suffering from losses in the pandemic.

Check out the text posted by the player on Twitter:

“During my journey in football, I have learned and evolved a lot. Praise and criticism are normal in our career as long as it is with respect.

My Instagram account was hacked, the person who joined made a request to report my death and the account became a “memorial”.

For this to happen, it is necessary to send a death certificate, which is a great lack of respect. Instagram’s support team is aware of and looking into the case.

At a time like the one we still live in Brazil and the world, such an idea is extremely evil. A crime!

Thousands of families mourn the losses they suffered from the pandemic, and someone decided to “play” with my death.

I have family members who are frightened by this situation and they must be respected!

I decided to open the game with everyone and to say that I’m always here, giving my best and learning every day.

Hug to everyone!

Peace, Love and LONG LIFE”