After missing a penalty, Hulk assumes responsibility for Atlético-MG draw: “Guilty is me” | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG could have won against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, this Tuesday, in the semifinal of the Libertadores. That’s because the best chance was at the feet of striker Hulk. The player had a penalty to hit and wasted. Galo and Palmeiras tied without goals. Hulk took responsibility for the result.

“Only those who hit, we are professional, responsible to assume, I take responsibility for not having achieved the victory today, but remembering that it is the first game, we have the second game at home, in front of our fans. We are very strong with our audience, we enjoyed playing a great game and taking better advantage of opportunities.” (Hulk, in an interview with TV Conmebol)

Hulk misses penalty at Palmeiras v Atlético-MG

The mistake left the attacker upset. Upon being replaced, he did not hide his dissatisfaction with himself. At the press conference, after the game, he made a point of making it clear:

– Before starting to answer the questions, I want to advance before anyone wants to find some reason to cause controversy about the fact that I left upset. I left upset with myself for having wasted the opportunity to have helped my team out of here with the victory. Unfortunately, I ended up losing.

In addition to the result, forward Hulk also commented on his performance playing away from home. In the player’s view, Atlético knew how to behave as a visitor even in the face of difficulties, such as the synthetic turf at Allianz Parque.

– We are happy for the football presented. We showed that we came to play, even though we know how difficult it is to play against Palmeiras here, on the field they are used to, which is the synthetic turf. For us, it’s a new situation. Our team came with maturity, with personality, could have left here with the victory – said the player.

“The main culprit is me, who lost the penalty. People who work on a daily basis know that no one is perfect, it happens, I ended up missing the penalty. Now it’s time to focus”