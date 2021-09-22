After PSA registration in Haiti, ABPA reinforces the total prevention campaign in the sector – O Presente Rural

According to a study carried out by Banco Inter, the good performance of the trade balance is mainly associated with soy and proteins, while the growth in purchases of corn stands out in terms of imports.

Fat ox

The price of live cattle remained above R$300 per arroba in 2021. The fluctuations in value directly interfere in the consumption of the domestic market, which causes a substitution of preferences for alternative proteins, such as chicken and eggs. However, with strong demand and the devaluation of the real, foreign demand for Brazilian products remains high. In the production sphere, Brazil is going through a negative cattle cycle, with low supply due to withholdings in 2019 and 2020. In addition, climate issues make breeding difficult and raise costs for the sector, which led to the price of arroba remain high in 2021. On the other hand, the export scenario remains positive for Brazil, given the recovery of economic activity in the United States and China, as well as the low productivity of Australia in terms of protein supply.

swine

Pork slaughter in the second quarter of this year reached a new record since 1997, however, the reduction in domestic market demand for pork and the increase in costs due to the higher price of corn, caused price fluctuations, with a variation of R$ 6 at R$ 8 per year. In terms of exports, demand for Brazilian products remains high, mainly due to the devaluation of the real and strong demand from China. Finally, according to Cepea’s perspectives, the second half is expected to be similar to the first, but with risks of increased feed costs, due to the value of corn, as well as possibilities of a temporary reduction in pork exports by China, in view of the reaction of the locals to the new variant of African swine fever.

Chicken

According to a study, to the detriment of the high demand from the domestic and foreign markets, together with the high productivity of poultry farms, production in 2Q21 increased by 11.6% year-on-year. However, due to the high prices of corn and soybean meal, which represent around 90% of poultry feed, there was an increase in production costs. In addition, the heated demand for chicken meat, due to the increase in the cost of substitute proteins, mainly beef, led to the achievement of record prices in September. With strong demand, prices are expected to remain high in the second half.

Egg

With the drop in domestic demand in 1Q21, the increase in egg prices represents the accumulation of production costs, as well as the capture of losses due to adverse weather conditions. In view of this, Cepea’s prospects for the second half show a possible increase in prices, due to a greater consumer preference for cheaper proteins and a generalized recovery in demand.

Milk

The reduction in the supply of milk in the seasonal period and the increase in demand from the industries led the price of milk to R$ 2.4 per liter in August. In addition, in 1Q21 there was a reduction in domestic consumption, which caused an inclination of cattle raisers towards the meat market or to leave the sector, which consequently led to an increase in prices for the second half of the year. The rise in costs and climate barriers intensified the reduction in the supply of milk in the period, which raised the value of the product. Finally, after a seasonal period of low production and the beginning of spring with more rainfall, it is expected that the price of milk will decrease or show some stabilization.

Source: OP Rural with Banco Inter information