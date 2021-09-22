After Queiroga tested positive for Covid-19, Anvisa recommends quarantine for Bolsonaro’s entourage

BRASILIA – The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended that all members of President Jair Bolsonaro’s delegation who had contact with the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, adopt a measure of social isolation, remaining in quarantine as soon as they return to Brazil. Because Queiroga was diagnosed with Covid-19 in a test carried out in the United States, Anvisa sent a letter this morning to the Civil House giving health guidelines that follow the protective measures in the case of the pandemic. Anvisa’s recommendation should also be applied to President Jair Bolsonaro.

RISKS: QUEIROGA MEETINGS IN NEW YORK

No domingo, o ministro Luiz Ramos (Secretaria Geral) publicou no Twitter foto de Queiroga ao lado de Bolsonaro e outros ministros comendo pizzas do lado de fora de um restaurante em Nova York, todos muito próximos e sem máscaras, naturalmente. The photo shows, near Queiroga and Bolsonaro, minister Ramos, Pedro Guimarães (president of Caixa), Gilson Machado (minister of Tourism) and Anderson Torres (minister of Justice).





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Bolsonaro eats pizza hidden on a sidewalk in Midtown East, Manhattan. Municipal law requires presentation of proof of immunization to attend closed halls Photo: Reproduction – 19/09/2021 During a meeting with Boris Johnson at the British consulate, Bolsonaro also tried to convey a positive image of his environmental policy, which was the target of international criticism, as well as admitting that he did not take a vaccine against Covid, despite having already been infected. Photo: Michael M. Santiago / AFP The non-vaccination of Bolsonaro became the agenda, and the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, sent a statement to Bolsonaro and other world leaders: “If you don’t want to get vaccinated, don’t bother coming.” Photo: Agência O Globo – 09/20/2021 Screen displays a protest message with a pun in English (“jail” means jail), on the arrival of President Jair Bolsonaro at the house of the Brazilian ambassador in New York, in the United States, where he attended a dinner Photo: TheNews2 / Agência O Globo – 20/ 09/2021 Bolsonaro cited wrong data on deforestation, which is growing in his government, and made unfounded allegations about fighting the pandemic at the opening of the UN General Assembly Photo: Eduardo Muñoz / REUTERS Without mask, Bolsonaro visits September 11 memorial in Manhattan Photo: Alan Santos / PR – 09/21/2021 Bolsonaro found supporters during his visit to the September 11 memorial Photo: Alan Santos / PR – 09/21/2021 Bolsonaro is escorted during a tour of downtown New York, where only people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 can walk around without a mask Photo: Pedro Moreira / Agência O Globo Right after minister Marcelo Queiroga responded to protesters with an obscene gesture, he tested positive for Covid-19. Anvisa recommended a 14-day quarantine for all members of the delegation Foto: Agência O Globo

All employees of the Ministry of Health who made up the minister’s delegation to Rio Grande do Norte, last Friday, are being tested as a precaution. On Sunday, before leaving for New York, Queiroga had received a negative diagnosis. The executive secretary of the folder, Rodrigo Cruz, has also already performed the test and is awaiting the result. Cruz instructed journalists who were with the minister last week to also take the exam.

This Tuesday, Queiroga accompanied Bolsonaro to the UN General Assembly, where they met with the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, and the UN secretary general, António Guterres. Then he attended a Pan American Health Organization event. Finally, he visited the 9/11 Memorial with President Bolsonaro and the First Lady, as well as several other ministers. The entourage’s passage through the memorial caused an agglomeration of onlookers, security guards, journalists and Bolsonaro supporters. Queiroga was also seen inside a van-type vehicle, along with other people, from which he made rude gestures against anti-Bolsonaro protesters.

According to Anvisa, the isolation measures must be followed by everyone who had contact with the minister during the trip to New York. Queiroga’s case is the second confirmed in the Brazilian delegation that traveled to the United States. On Monday, it was disclosed that a member of the visit preparation team, whose name was not revealed, tested positive.

Here are Anvisa’s guidelines for the Presidency of the Republic:

1) disembark in Brazil in order to expose as little environment and people as possible;

2) isolation for 14 days after the last day of contact with the confirmed case of covid-19, as per the Epidemiological Surveillance Guide for COVID-19 published by the Ministry of Health;

3) compliance with isolation in the city of arrival in Brazil, avoiding further displacements until they have passed the period of transmission of the virus;

4) redo the Covid-10 tests in Brazil.

