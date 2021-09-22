After Queiroga tested positive for Covid-19, Anvisa recommends quarantine for Bolsonaro’s entourage

BRASILIA – The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended that all members of President Jair Bolsonaro’s delegation who had contact with the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, adopt a measure of social isolation, remaining in quarantine as soon as they return to Brazil. Because Queiroga was diagnosed with Covid-19 in a test carried out in the United States, Anvisa sent a letter this morning to the Civil House giving health guidelines that follow the protective measures in the case of the pandemic. Anvisa’s recommendation should also be applied to President Jair Bolsonaro.
RISKS: QUEIROGA MEETINGS IN NEW YORK
No domingo, o ministro Luiz Ramos (Secretaria Geral) publicou no Twitter foto de Queiroga ao lado de Bolsonaro e outros ministros comendo pizzas do lado de fora de um restaurante em Nova York, todos muito próximos e sem máscaras, naturalmente. The photo shows, near Queiroga and Bolsonaro, minister Ramos, Pedro Guimarães (president of Caixa), Gilson Machado (minister of Tourism) and Anderson Torres (minister of Justice).
All employees of the Ministry of Health who made up the minister’s delegation to Rio Grande do Norte, last Friday, are being tested as a precaution. On Sunday, before leaving for New York, Queiroga had received a negative diagnosis. The executive secretary of the folder, Rodrigo Cruz, has also already performed the test and is awaiting the result. Cruz instructed journalists who were with the minister last week to also take the exam.
This Tuesday, Queiroga accompanied Bolsonaro to the UN General Assembly, where they met with the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, and the UN secretary general, António Guterres. Then he attended a Pan American Health Organization event. Finally, he visited the 9/11 Memorial with President Bolsonaro and the First Lady, as well as several other ministers. The entourage’s passage through the memorial caused an agglomeration of onlookers, security guards, journalists and Bolsonaro supporters. Queiroga was also seen inside a van-type vehicle, along with other people, from which he made rude gestures against anti-Bolsonaro protesters.
According to Anvisa, the isolation measures must be followed by everyone who had contact with the minister during the trip to New York. Queiroga’s case is the second confirmed in the Brazilian delegation that traveled to the United States. On Monday, it was disclosed that a member of the visit preparation team, whose name was not revealed, tested positive.
Here are Anvisa’s guidelines for the Presidency of the Republic:
1) disembark in Brazil in order to expose as little environment and people as possible;
2) isolation for 14 days after the last day of contact with the confirmed case of covid-19, as per the Epidemiological Surveillance Guide for COVID-19 published by the Ministry of Health;
3) compliance with isolation in the city of arrival in Brazil, avoiding further displacements until they have passed the period of transmission of the virus;
4) redo the Covid-10 tests in Brazil.
