After using the term ‘paraibada’, Antônia Fontenelle is indicted for the crime of prejudice

the youtuber Antonia Fontenelle was indicted for the crime of prejudice against Paraíba. She made a controversial comment when talking about the DJ Ivis, who appeared in videos assaulting his ex-wife, Pamela Hollanda. The information was disclosed by the G1 portal.

Fontenelle generalized the people of Paraíba when talking about this case. “These ‘Paraibas’ are a little successful and think they can do anything. Tomorrow I’m going to contact the Ceará authorities to understand why this bastard wasn’t arrested”.

The delegate Marcelo Antas Falcone, responsible for investigating the case, indicted Antônia Fontenelle for the crime, which includes a penalty of 1 to 3 years imprisonment and a fine.

Fontenelle did not speak after the indictment. But before, it had already rebutted criticisms that surfaced on social networks. “This bunch of idlers from the digital mafia who have nothing to do. They got together to now accuse me of xenophobia. Again? In a glue! They’ve already tried to accuse me of xenophobia. (…) Because I said ‘those ‘paraíba’ when they start earning a little money they think they can do anything. ‘Paraíba’ I refer to those who make ‘Paraibada’, it could be southern, it could be northeastern, it could be whatever. If you make paraibada, it’s a force of expression”.

The explanation increased the controversy, as many celebrities claimed that the term “paraibada”, defended by Fontenelle, is also a prejudice.

“There is no such thing as ‘being Paraíba’ and ‘making paraibada’. There is being from Paraíba, which I am very proud of”, said Juliette, current champion of BBB.

See too

+ Gabby Petito’s body is found, says website; coroner claims it was murder

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence