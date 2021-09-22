Air France and KLM announce flights starting at R$ 2,100 between Brazil and Europe

Boeing 787-9 from KLM – Image: Patrick Feller / CC BY 2.0, via Flickr





Air France and KLM announce that this Tuesday, September 21, they launched special offers for several European countries already reopened to Brazilians, such as France, Holland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and Germany.

With options from R$ 2,100* in economy class and from R$ 6,290* in Business Class on flights departing from São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza and other cities. The current offer is available through October 5th and is valid for round-trip travel with boarding through March 2022.

*Final round-trip prices from São Paulo. Values ​​calculated with exchange of 16/09/2021 of 1USD/5.25BRL. Fare differences may occur if there is no room in the same class at the time of rebooking or if the departure is in a period other than the promotion.

Air France Airbus A350-900 – Image: Wave leader / CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons





Flexible Travel Policy

In the context of the current crisis, Air France and KLM have introduced exceptional business measures to help, reassure and allow their customers to book their next trip with complete confidence. The companies extended until the end of March 2022 the period of their special policy for rescheduling and canceling trips due to the current health crisis.

Customers can make changes to the reservation free of charge, with the possibility of changing the date and/or destination, requiring only the payment of any rate difference. Another option is to request a full refund. These measurements are valid until the day of the first flight.

Learn more about the flexible travel policy by clicking here for Air France and here for KLM.

Reopening of Europe

To board Air France and KLM flights in Brazil, customers must present, upon check-in at the airport, proof of immunization (physical or digital) issued by health centers throughout Brazil or other authorized locations.





Passengers should also be aware of additional health rules that may be established by the authorities, such as the obligation to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test and vaccines accepted by each country.

Since July, a number of countries have been adopting criteria that make the entry of Brazilians into Europe more flexible and easier. Among the most recent measures, the Netherlands will eliminate the obligation to comply with quarantine for Brazilians who visit the country as of September 22nd.

More details can be found on the TravelDoc (subject to updates) or on the destination country’s government websites.

health security measures

The health and well-being of Air France and KLM customers and employees are at the center of the airlines’ attention, committed to providing their customers with optimal health and hygiene conditions – before and during the journey.





The use of a surgical mask is mandatory during the flight and aircraft cleaning procedures have also been strengthened, as with the disinfection of all surfaces in contact before each flight, such as armrests, tables and screens. A specific procedure for disinfecting aircraft by spraying an approved virucidal product was also introduced.

For more details on health and hygiene measures, both on the ground and on board, click here for Air France and click here for KLM.

All details, such as conditions and final values ​​of the promotion announced this Tuesday, are on the Air France (access here) and KLM (access here) websites dedicated to the campaign or can be obtained from travel agents.

