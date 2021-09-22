Alcolumbre is charged for ‘non-republican reason’ to hold nomination to the STF and rebuts: ‘Lack of respect’

BRASÍLIA — In a session of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate this Wednesday, the president of the collegiate, Davi Alcolumbre, was asked by three senators to mark the date of the meeting of former attorney general of the Union André Mendonça, who was nominated by President Jair Bolsonaro on July 13 for a seat on the Federal Supreme Court (CCJ). And tempers rose when the demand came from Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE), who raised suspicions of non-republican motives that would be making Alcolumbre hold the agenda.

Vieira’s demand was made after senators Espiridião Amin (PP-SC) and Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) insisted, without success, to obtain a response from the president of the CCJ.

— Is there a single republican reason for not ruling the nomination of André Mendonça? Vieira asked Alcolumbre over the microphone in the plenary.

— Senator Alessandro Vieira, after you became a candidate, you started with these catchphrases. Your Excellency, respect this senator of the Republic – countered the president of the collegiate.

Vieira, then, stated that he was already demanding positions from Alcolumbre before taking on the interest of disputing the 2022 election. Alcolumbre, in turn, countered by insisting on the same thesis.

“You’ve been offending this senator for a few months. I ask respect from a fellow senator. I never disrespected you. Your Excellency repeats lines of effect after you launched yourself as a pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic – Alcolumbre said, ending the CCJ session afterwards.

Before the clash, Alcolumbre had been charged by Espiridião Amin and by Jorginho Mello, but when he received the floor, he ignored the questions and continued voting in the collegiate. Amin recalled that the minister of the Supreme Court, Ricardo Lewandowski, ordered Alcolumbre to comment on the delay in guiding Mendonça’s nomination to the STF.

— Before explaining to Lewandowski why you don’t guide André Mendonça’s nomination to the Federal Supreme Court, explain to us senators, so that we don’t have the embarrassment of being questioned by the Judiciary. Spare us from this embarrassment, it’s a request I make,” said Amin, who, moments later, was endorsed by Jorginho Mello.

— I make an appeal (to Alcolumbre) to state the date of André Mendonça’s hearing.