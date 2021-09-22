Alcolumbre should explain why he didn’t schedule a Saturday in Mendonça

The Federal Supreme Court minister Ricardo Lewandowski asked this Tuesday (9/21) information to the president of the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), about the reasons why he has not yet scheduled the hearing in André Mendonça, nominated for the STF by President Jair Bolsonaro.

André Mendonça was nominated for the Supreme by Jair Bolsonaro

Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil

Mendonça, who was Justice Minister and Advocate General of the Bolsonaro Union, was appointed to take the place of Marco Aurélio, who retired from the Supreme Court in July, after 31 years in the position.

In a writ of mandamus, senators Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) and Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO) argue that Davi Alcolumbre has been refusing to schedule André Mendonça’s hearing since August 19, when he received the nomination from the former AGU.

It is up to the CCJ to evaluate the nomination of names for the Supreme Court. If the committee approves the nominee, the decision is forwarded to a vote by the Plenary. To be appointed minister of the STF, the candidate must receive at least 41 favorable votes, an absolute majority of the members of the House.

Vieira and Kajuru argued that “there is no republican reason” for Alcolumbre’s delay in marking the meeting in Mendonça. According to the senators, the fact that the Supreme Court has had one less minister since July 12 (the date of Marco Aurélio’s retirement) makes room for a tie in votes, undermining the role of the Court and society.

“The inertia of Mr. Davi Alcolumbre is characterized as flagrant and undue interference in the healthy balance between the Powers, insofar as it makes impossible the concrete production of effects that should emanate from the free exercise of the typical attribution of the President of the Republic”, say the parliamentarians .

MS 38,216