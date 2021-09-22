Amazon Announces Three New Kindles With Bigger Screens and Batteries – MacMagazine

Amazon today announced three new versions of its reading device, the Kindle Paperwhite. This is the line’s first major update since 2018 and brings several new features.

The three new models are: o paperwhite standard, a version Paperwhite Kids it’s the Paperwhite Signature Edition — which brings some more features compared to other models. Two of these devices are already on pre-sale in some regions, including Brazil.

Kindle Paperwhite

The new Kindle Paperwhite costs BRL 650 (the previous version cost R$500), and includes a larger screen of 6.8″ (compared to 6″ of the previous model) and smaller edges. It even offers ten weeks shelf life of the battery with a recharge (compared to the six weeks offered on the previous model) and now has a charge via USB-C.

The new Paperwhite takes about 2.5 hours to charge up to 100% and, like his older brothers, he has IPX8 certification (water resistant). In addition, it is equipped with a new processor — according to Amazon, pages will turn 20% faster than before.

Finally, he gained the resource of warm light, previously only present on the next-generation Kindle Oasis, which lets you add an orange hue to the screen — which can be more pleasing to the eye when reading in bed, for example.

Now available in pre-order, its official launch will be on October 27th.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Paperwhite Signature Edition costs R$850 and offers the same features as the standard model, but has 32GB of storage instead of 8GB.

Despite having the same appearance, it has the differential of wireless charging support compatible with any Qi base. The device also has a self-adjusting light, which dims or increases according to the ambient light level of the room the user is in.

Despite being on pre-order, its official release will only be on November 17th.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Finally, we have the device dedicated to children, Paperwhite Kids. Unavailable in Brazil, it also has the same features as the standard model and costs $160.

This version includes one year of Amazon Kids+, a custom cover for the little ones, and a two-year replacement warranty.

Given the long lifecycle of Kindles, many people may not update their devices very often, but Amazon is certainly betting that these new developments will make users upgrade to the latest models.

It should be noted, however, that none of these models offer cellular connectivity. So anyone who is out of range of a Wi-Fi connection and wants to download their books will need to purchase the Kindle Oasis, last updated in 2019.

What did you think of the news? 📖

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: O MacMagazine You receive a small commission for every sale made through the links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything more for the products you buy through our affiliate links.

via CNBC