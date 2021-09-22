Amazon launches new generation Kindle Paperwhite with USB-C and prices between R$616 and R$849

Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle. There are two models: Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The “standard” e-reader has a larger screen, adjustable light temperature and a more durable battery compared to the previous generation. Signature Edition also has a light sensor and supports wireless charging technology.

The new Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch display, 300 ppi (pixel density per inch) and anti-glare, with smaller borders of 10 mm. Available in black, it has 17 screen illumination LEDs and is waterproof with IPX8 certification. Adjustable light temperature and night mode, which allows inverting black and white, provide flexibility for reading at any time of day or night. In addition, there are 8GB of internal storage.

Similar to it, the Signature Edition model also has a 6.8-inch screen and 300 ppi, but comes with 32GB of storage and has an adaptive light sensor, and the battery is chargeable via the contact on the back (wireless). Paperwhite is IPX8 rated to protect against accidental immersion in up to 2 meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes, and 0.25 meters for up to 3 minutes in seawater.

In a press release, Amazon highlights the Kindle’s features:

Whispersync and Whispersync by Voice – Saves and syncs the last page read, bookmarks and notes from your eBooks across all your Kindle devices and apps, so you can pick up where you left off on any device.

Book Covers – Allows you to see the cover of the book you are currently reading on your Kindle’s lock screen.

Vocabulary Tips – Provides short, simple definitions that automatically appear above difficult words in English books so that children or those learning English can continue reading with fewer interruptions.

Accessibility – Allows the ability to invert black and white, adjust font size and type, plus line spacing and margins. Plus tools that allow anyone to become a Kindle author.

Extensive Catalog – Millions of digital titles and magazines, including the latest bestsellers, free eBooks, exclusive eBooks, English eBooks, new releases, pre-releases and more.

Kindle Unlimited – Get unlimited access to a growing catalog of over 1 million eBooks and magazines.

Prime Reading – Read as much as you like from a rotating selection of hundreds of books, magazines and more – at no additional cost to Amazon Prime subscribers.

The new fabric covers will be available in leather in the colors Black, Navy Blue, Lavender and Wine, and in fabric in the colors Black, Navy Blue and Lavender.

Regarding prices: Kindle Paperwhite is on pre-sale for R$649 in installments (or R$616.55 in cash) and Signature Edition is available for R$849 in installments (or R$806.55 in cash), both on the page dedicated to the product on Amazon.