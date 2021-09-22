Amazon Launches New Kindle Paperwhite with Larger Screen, Wireless Charging, and More

Amazon announced this Tuesday (21), the new generation of Kindle Paperwhite in Brazil. According to the manufacturer, this year we have two models, but both have a larger screen, adjustable light temperature and improved battery life.
Starting with the commonalities, the new Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition feature a larger 6.8-inch screen with reduced edges. In addition, Amazon points out that this 300 ppi display is anti-glare and offers text with improved quality.
The Signature version has an extra adaptable front light thanks to the presence of light sensors.
The standard Paperwhite model has 8GB of internal storage and the Signature Edition variant raises that mark to 32GB.
In its announcement, Amazon confirmed that this year’s Kindle Paperwhite line comes to market with a completely redesigned interface. The intention is to make the experience richer and simpler:
The new devices offer an easy way to switch between your home screen, library or current book, while the library includes new filters and sorting menus, new collections view and interactive scrollbar.
The new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition outperform previous generations by using a battery that promises a battery life of up to 10 weeks, while fast charging via USB-C takes just 2.5 hours.
The most powerful variant is the first to support wireless charging.
The device can be used with any compatible Qi charger and is also IPx8 certified against water.
Kevin Keith, vice president for Devices and Services at Amazon, said:
The new Kindle Paperwhite features adjustable light temperature and a larger screen for even more comfort, 20% faster page turning and up to 10 weeks of battery life – all in a compact, waterproof device that makes it easy to enjoy. of books anywhere, day or night. Now, more than ever, you can enjoy your favorite books anytime, wherever you go.
According to Amazon Brazil, the new Kindle Paperwhite can now be pre-ordered in black. In addition, the price of both can be split up to 12 times without jutes. Check out:
- Kindle Paperwhite – BRL 649
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition – BRL 849
What did you think of the new Kindle Paperwhite? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.