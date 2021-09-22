Amazon Launches New Kindle Paperwhite with Larger Screen, Wireless Charging, and More

Amazon announced this Tuesday (21), the new generation of Kindle Paperwhite in Brazil. According to the manufacturer, this year we have two models, but both have a larger screen, adjustable light temperature and improved battery life.

Starting with the commonalities, the new Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition feature a larger 6.8-inch screen with reduced edges. In addition, Amazon points out that this 300 ppi display is anti-glare and offers text with improved quality.

The Signature version has an extra adaptable front light thanks to the presence of light sensors.

The standard Paperwhite model has 8GB of internal storage and the Signature Edition variant raises that mark to 32GB.