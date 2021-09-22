Amazon Tech Tuesday offers up to 40% off notebooks, gaming headsets and other accessories ⋆

Today, Sept. 21, Amazon is promoting a great offering dubbed “Tuesday Tech.” As you might have guessed, the store decided to offer a series of interesting products (from the “tech” segment) at reduced prices. And no, it’s not about any reduction. Analyzing the options, we found great items with discounts of up to 40%. Of course, as MMORPGBR is a site dedicated to games, I’ve separated below the most interesting offers for on-call players… let’s take a look?

With a discount of a little more than R$200.00, the Lenovo V14 can be a good option. This isn’t quite a gamer machine, but its specs can guarantee some gaming experience and a good performance for performing more basic tasks. Another interesting notebook, which is at a discount of almost R$ 250.00 is the Acer Aspire 5. This is a very popular machine among the most common users and the presence of the GeForce Nvidia MX250 graphics card is quite attractive.

Now, for those who are interested in quality peripherals to “up the setup,” Amazon’s Gamer Accessories section is jam-packed with great deals. In fact, they are options for all needs, tastes and budget levels. And as the sound part is also very important for the game, I suggest you to visit Amazon’s Headphones section. In this “Tues Tech”, the options are at reduced prices, which can be an unmissable opportunity for you to improve your experience. Anyway, below I left a selection of other offers that may interest you.

