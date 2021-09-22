American Announces $100 Million to Partner with Bill Gates Company

American Airbus A321 – Image: Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





American Airlines announced today (20) that it has become an anchor partner of Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, investing $100 million in an innovative collaborative effort to accelerate the clean energy technologies needed to achieve savings with reduced water impact, energy electricity and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere by 2050.

By becoming one of Breakthrough Energy Catalyst’s first anchor partners, American is affirming its commitment to the environment through concrete actions to accelerate the development of critical emission reduction solutions such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). – sustainable aviation fuel).

“We see immense potential in Breakthrough Energy Catalyst’s mission, and our investment is a vote of confidence in the ability of this unique, collaborative approach to make a difference,” said Doug Parker, President and CEO of American.

“We have an ambitious vision of a low carbon future for our airline, but we know that our own efforts have a limit on where they can take us. By working in partnership with Catalyst, we are helping to accelerate and grow our industry’s nascent solutions, such as sustainable aviation fuel, along with other technologies that will be needed to reduce emissions from aviation and the entire economy.” the president.





Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a pioneering model that brings together businesses, governments and private philanthropy to accelerate the adoption of next-generation clean and critical technologies. Catalyst and its partners will work together to finance, produce and purchase the new solutions that will sustain a zero-carbon economy but are currently more expensive than their existing fossil fuel-emitting counterparts. The difference between these costs is what is now called “Green Premium.”

“Avoiding a climate disaster will require a new industrial revolution. We need to make technologies and products that do not cause emissions as cheap as those that do, so the whole world can put them to use,” said Bill Gates, founder of Breakthrough Energy.

“The Catalyst Program will focus on supporting technologies that are vital for the world to achieve net zero emissions, but which are currently too expensive to scale-up. By coordinating investments and directing them to these critical technologies, we can reduce their Green Premiums and help them get to market faster so we can all reach our climate goals. American Airlines has demonstrated both ambition and action when it comes to combating climate change, and we applaud the leadership role they are taking in joining Catalyst as an anchor partner,” concluded Bill Gates.





Catalyst will begin by funding projects in four technologies: sustainable jet fuel, green hydrogen, direct air capture and long-term energy storage.

With the goal of achieving a reduction in the impact of water, electricity and carbon dioxide on the atmosphere by 2050 and a commitment to establishing a science-based interim target, American’s plan to reduce its emissions depends largely on the use of fuel from low carbon – that is, SAF – in increasing volumes over time.

American’s partnership with Catalyst will enhance the airline’s ongoing efforts to promote SAF and take the market to scale. The airline has been receiving SAF from Neste for more than a year and has committed to using a total of 9 million gallons by 2023. In addition, American has agreed to purchase terms for up to 10 million gallons of neutral SAF in carbon produced by Prometheus Fuels.

American’s path to reducing the impact of water, electricity and carbon dioxide on the atmosphere also depends on maximizing the efficiency of its aircraft and its operations, which is why the company has invested US$ 24 billion in modernizing its 600-aircraft fleet new and more fuel-efficient planes, while it retired a similar number of less-efficient planes.

As reducing the impact of air travel on the planet is intrinsically linked to the actions of many other entities, promoting impactful collaboration – within industry, the private sector and with policymakers – is fundamental to the sustainability strategy. The airline’s partnership with Catalyst exemplifies the kind of cooperation needed to decarbonize the industry and prevent the worst effects of climate change.

